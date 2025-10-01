24 Oats Overnight Flavors, Ranked

Everyone's heard of overnight oats by now, and what once seemed to be an ingenious invention is somewhat old news today. That's not to say overnight oats are out; rather, they've become a breakfast staple, and many companies are cashing in on their established reputation as a healthy, filling, easy breakfast option. For example, MUSH has a selection of ready-to-eat overnight oats that I generally enjoy. I noticed another company getting a lot of buzz on socials and figured it couldn't hurt to add a second overnight oats taste test to my repertoire: Oats Overnight.

Unfortunately, I couldn't test all of the flavors in Oats Overnight's lineup — the company has over 30 different oats options to choose from, which seems great on the surface but made me a little skeptical as to their quality. Well (spoiler alert), all were really, really good, making this one of the most difficult rankings I've done to date. Even the flavors at the bottom of this list are impossible to call bad. I ended up basing my ranking on personal flavor preferences as well as how true the oats were to their names. You can learn more about how I selected the flavors to try as well as other ranking criteria at the end of this piece.