What's Actually Different Between Sourdough Starters And Discard

What is staring back at you from a jar of leftover sourdough discard is more than what meets the eye. Tasting Table spoke to Hannah Dela Cruz — founder of Make It Dough and best-selling author of "Sourdough Every Day" — to understand why the distinction between sourdough starter and discard matters. Turns out, the difference between the two isn't a matter of quality but of function: One acts as a leavening agent while the other is primarily a flavor contributor.

"An active sourdough starter is a living culture of yeast and bacteria used to make bread rise. In a healthy, well-balanced starter, the yeast and bacteria work together to create an acidic environment that helps prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms," said Dela Cruz. According to her, sourdough starter is ideal for baking bread — especially long-fermented styles. Aside from helping it rise, she said it also makes bread more flavorful and easier to digest.

"Meanwhile, sourdough discard is any portion of an active starter that is removed during feeding," explained Dela Cruz. "It's often referred to as 'discard' because it's the part that many bakers throw away to maintain a manageable amount of starter." While the wild yeast in discard usually isn't active enough to make bread rise, she said it can be used in many baked goods, including fluffy waffles, biscuits, pancakes, cakes, and cookies.