The Classic Cookie You Should Be Baking With Sourdough Discard

If you've entered the crazy, bubbly world of sourdough baking, you've probably found yourself with a bit of sourdough discard. In fact, if you're anything like the rest of us, you probably have a fridge filled with jars of the stuff. There's no shortage of clever ways to use sourdough discard out there, but there is one classic recipe you need to try adding it to: peanut butter cookies.

The idea of sourdough cookies might seem a bit weird if you've never tried one, but once you do, you may never go back. Sourdough discard not only gives cookies a wonderful, chewy texture, but it also helps develop the flavors in the dough. It provides depth and complexity, elevating the taste of the cookies, and it adds moisture to create a more tender crumb. Sourdough discard works especially well with peanut butter, adding a subtle, complementary tang to the nuts. Don't worry, they won't taste sour. Just nutty and delicious!

The magical thing about sourdough is that it also breaks down grains during fermentation, which helps with digestion. If you leave the discard-based cookie dough in the fridge for eight to 24 hours, they'll be easier on the stomach, which is great for those with a gluten intolerance.