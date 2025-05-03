The Classic Cookie You Should Be Baking With Sourdough Discard
If you've entered the crazy, bubbly world of sourdough baking, you've probably found yourself with a bit of sourdough discard. In fact, if you're anything like the rest of us, you probably have a fridge filled with jars of the stuff. There's no shortage of clever ways to use sourdough discard out there, but there is one classic recipe you need to try adding it to: peanut butter cookies.
The idea of sourdough cookies might seem a bit weird if you've never tried one, but once you do, you may never go back. Sourdough discard not only gives cookies a wonderful, chewy texture, but it also helps develop the flavors in the dough. It provides depth and complexity, elevating the taste of the cookies, and it adds moisture to create a more tender crumb. Sourdough discard works especially well with peanut butter, adding a subtle, complementary tang to the nuts. Don't worry, they won't taste sour. Just nutty and delicious!
The magical thing about sourdough is that it also breaks down grains during fermentation, which helps with digestion. If you leave the discard-based cookie dough in the fridge for eight to 24 hours, they'll be easier on the stomach, which is great for those with a gluten intolerance.
How to make sourdough peanut butter cookies
To make sourdough peanut butter cookies, simply cream equal amounts of brown sugar, white sugar, and butter together, using about ½ cup of each. Add double the amount of peanut butter, an egg, some vanilla, and ½ cup of sourdough starter before mixing in about 1 ½ cups of flour and a little baking powder.
Refrigerate the dough for at least a few hours. The longer you leave it, the more flavor your cookies will have. Additionally, the texture will also improve: think chewy centers with crisp edges. Of course, you can bake the cookies straight away if you're short on time, but they can also ferment for up to three days if you'd prefer. Take the dough out of the fridge a few minutes before shaping the cookies and bake until golden.
Fresher discard works best, as it will taste less sour, but an active starter works fine as well. If it's at room temperature, it will be easier to mix into the dough. Use whatever you have on hand, or make a double batch to really tackle all that leftover discard. You can use that sourdough starter for chewy chocolate chip cookies too, or perhaps try adding it to cake batter. The options are endless once you keep an open mind.