Is It Actually Worth It To Thrift Your Cookware?

Having quality, name-brand cookware to work with is great. But it can get expensive quickly, so stocking your cabinets with all-new pots and pans may be cost-prohibitive. The price point for brands like All-Clad and Calphalon start at about $50 per pan, and a complete set can cost over $500. That's partially why your local thrift store can be a great place to find kitchenware brands worth hunting for.

The home aisle at any thrift store is always brimming with stacks of pots and pans, some of which are highly collectible. Not only are you supporting a good cause when shopping at a thrift store, you can grow your stock of kitchen goods affordably, try a new brand, or even simply have cookware you're not overly worried about damaging. In other words, thrifting your cookware can absolutely be worthwhile.

If you're up for the thrill of the hunt, you can find collectible brands like Le Creuset or CorningWare. Or, you could try a brand that's time-tested but might be considered as "overpriced" in retail stores like All-Clad or Lodge. You may be able to augment your collection of brands you already love and use for a fraction of the cost of a new pan. Even celebrity chef David Lebovitz is a fan of buying vintage cookware at Paris flea markets, but there are some things to be aware of before you buy.