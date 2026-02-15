The Only Way To Know If Your Thrifted Pots And Pans Contain Lead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thrift shopping for your kitchen is underrated. Not only can you find things of great value — like decorative vintage plates or antique mason jars — you can also pick up utility items at ridiculously low prices. From baking tools and essentials like coveted KitchenAid stand mixers to pre-loved vintage crocks that even Martha Stewart swears by, there's a world of kitchen goodies waiting at a second-hand shop near you. However, If you're investing in pots and pans at a thrift shop, you must make sure they don't contain lead — and the only way to do that is by using a lead test kit.

These kits, approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, are very simple to use. "They're sold at hardware stores and everywhere online for around $10. The kit comes with cotton buds in it. You just wet the cotton bud and rub it on the surface you want to test. If it turns red then lead is present," Stacy Verdick Case, the owner of Peony Lane Designs, explained to Tasting Table. Verdict Case also insisted that all cookware older than 50 years should be tested for lead.

"Anything before the mid 1970s, including enamelware and china, should be tested for lead because lead was used to make colors more vibrant," she said, adding that lead was also used a lot in coatings. "You want to be sure that none of that leaches into your food."