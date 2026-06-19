What A Sourdough Expert Thinks Of Costco's Starter Kit
For beginner bakers, attempting a sourdough bread recipe for the first time can feel rather overwhelming. Costco's Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit can help by providing essential equipment and helpful instructions — but will this product truly set you up for success, or is it just another lackluster box of subpar items that no pro baker would use? To get an expert's opinion, we asked Hannah Dela Cruz, founder of Make It Dough and best-selling author of "Sourdough Every Day", for an assessment of Costco's kit.
Dela Cruz thinks this product is actually a solid buy. "It's a great option for beginners who don't know where to start or don't want to spend time researching the equipment and process on their own," she told Tasting Table. For $79.99, the Nordic Ware kit comes with a steel bread baking pan and lid, dough scoring tool, bench scraper, glass jar to grow sourdough starter, silicone pan liner, and Danish dough whisk (which is great for evenly mixing baked goods). It also comes with a step-by-step instruction booklet on how to make your first loaf.
That said, Dela Cruz pointed out that you don't necessarily need a starter kit to bake a great sourdough loaf on your first try. She shared advice on alternative tools that might serve you better — and even save you money.
The tools a pro baker recommends in place of a sourdough starter kit
If you don't want to drop $80 on Costco's Nordic Ware Sourdough Kit, Hannah Dela Cruz pointed out that substitutes for the included items are easy to find. In fact, you may own some already. "A sourdough starter can be made in any inexpensive jar, and bread can easily be baked in a Dutch oven," she said. "Brands like Lodge sell Dutch ovens for less than $79, and they're often more versatile than the aluminum bread baker included in the kit."
While you can bake sourdough without a Dutch oven, these lidded pots are a favorite among pros because they retain heat extremely well and trap steam as the bread bakes, helping it rise and creating a gorgeous crust. High-quality Dutch ovens can get expensive, but they also make for superior soups, stews, casseroles, and other baked goods. If you already own one of these pots or find one for a good deal, the baking pan in Costco's kit isn't very useful.
Dela Cruz added that parchment paper and a spatula can take the place of Nordic Ware's silicone pan liner and dough hook. The kit's dough scorer can also be substituted with a good serrated knife or even a pair of kitchen scissors. If you don't own much baking equipment, Nordic Ware's kit forms a nice all-in-one foundation. But since some everyday kitchen tools can serve the same functions (or do even better), you don't absolutely need this product for your sourdough journey.