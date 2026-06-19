What A Sourdough Expert Thinks Of Costco's Starter Kit

For beginner bakers, attempting a sourdough bread recipe for the first time can feel rather overwhelming. Costco's Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit can help by providing essential equipment and helpful instructions — but will this product truly set you up for success, or is it just another lackluster box of subpar items that no pro baker would use? To get an expert's opinion, we asked Hannah Dela Cruz, founder of Make It Dough and best-selling author of "Sourdough Every Day", for an assessment of Costco's kit.

Dela Cruz thinks this product is actually a solid buy. "It's a great option for beginners who don't know where to start or don't want to spend time researching the equipment and process on their own," she told Tasting Table. For $79.99, the Nordic Ware kit comes with a steel bread baking pan and lid, dough scoring tool, bench scraper, glass jar to grow sourdough starter, silicone pan liner, and Danish dough whisk (which is great for evenly mixing baked goods). It also comes with a step-by-step instruction booklet on how to make your first loaf.

That said, Dela Cruz pointed out that you don't necessarily need a starter kit to bake a great sourdough loaf on your first try. She shared advice on alternative tools that might serve you better — and even save you money.