Costco's Latest Bakery Treat Is A Must-Try For Lemon Lovers
With their tart, refreshing flavor and cheerful yellow hues, lemon desserts feel especially fitting for sunny summer days. Costco is taking advantage of customers' citrusy cravings with its latest bakery item. The all-new Lemon Blondie Dessert Bars have hit warehouse shelves across the United States. These treats are a hybrid of white chocolate blondies and classic lemon bars, and Costco members are beyond excited to try them.
Costco's Lemon Blondie Dessert Bars combine a soft yet chewy blondie with a bright lemon filling and a finishing drizzle of white chocolate on top. The bars are made with lemon juice, pulp, and peel for an authentic fruity flavor, and sound like a great summertime substitute for traditional chocolate brownies that can feel a bit too heavy to eat on sweltering days. Plus, pre-made desserts like these save you from turning on the oven and heating the house.
At a price of $8.99 for a 16-count box, these bars are also an affordable pick to feed a crowd at cookouts, picnics, and other warm-weather gatherings. Although there aren't many reviews for this brand-new item just yet, one poster on Instagram enthused, "Wow, these lemon dessert bars at Costco look amazing."
Costco's lemon blondie bars would make a great base for sweet additions
Most of Costco's bakery items are already delicious without any gussying-up, but customizing a store-bought dessert always makes it a bit more special (not to mention more delicious). We can think of several ways to dress up the store's new Lemon Blondie Dessert Bars without spending too much effort.
A shower of freshly-grated lemon zest, a layer of lemon curd, or a drizzle of lemony sugar cookie icing would give these blondies an even stronger citrusy boost. Or, garnish them with sliced strawberries and a drizzle of strawberry sauce for a treat reminiscent of strawberry lemonade. For warm-weather dessert bliss, you could top the blondies with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or extra lemony gelato, or split the bars in half crosswise and use them as a base for refreshing lemon ice cream sandwiches. Whipped cream, extra white chocolate chips, or sprinkles would also make great additions.
Can't get enough of sweet and tangy lemon treats? You should know that these blondie bars come on the heels of a similar Kirkland Signature bakery item: the Lemon Custard Pie, a springtime release that has earned a place among Costco's best new bakery items of 2026. If you love this pie, the lemon blondies are a must-try.