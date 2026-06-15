Costco's Latest Bakery Treat Is A Must-Try For Lemon Lovers

With their tart, refreshing flavor and cheerful yellow hues, lemon desserts feel especially fitting for sunny summer days. Costco is taking advantage of customers' citrusy cravings with its latest bakery item. The all-new Lemon Blondie Dessert Bars have hit warehouse shelves across the United States. These treats are a hybrid of white chocolate blondies and classic lemon bars, and Costco members are beyond excited to try them.

Costco's Lemon Blondie Dessert Bars combine a soft yet chewy blondie with a bright lemon filling and a finishing drizzle of white chocolate on top. The bars are made with lemon juice, pulp, and peel for an authentic fruity flavor, and sound like a great summertime substitute for traditional chocolate brownies that can feel a bit too heavy to eat on sweltering days. Plus, pre-made desserts like these save you from turning on the oven and heating the house.

At a price of $8.99 for a 16-count box, these bars are also an affordable pick to feed a crowd at cookouts, picnics, and other warm-weather gatherings. Although there aren't many reviews for this brand-new item just yet, one poster on Instagram enthused, "Wow, these lemon dessert bars at Costco look amazing."