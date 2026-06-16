Shoppers Keep Believing These 9 Myths About Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens

You're headed to the grocery store after a long day of work, and you need to pick up a meal that'll taste amazing but takes minimal effort to make. After all, you don't want to spend the evening cooking over the stove. This is when grocery store rotisserie chickens come in clutch. Ideally, they're already perfectly cooked and crisp, with plenty of salt and seasoning, so there's nothing you have to do to make them taste good. Once you get home, you can serve the chicken with some simple sides or incorporate it into any other recipe that calls for cooked chicken.

Whether you don't buy grocery store rotisserie chicken often or it's an absolute staple of your diet, there's probably a good chance that you believe some myths about the dish that just aren't true. By believing these myths, you might be preventing yourself from buying rotisserie chicken as much as you want to — or you may not be using it to its full potential. We're debunking these myths so you can have a better rotisserie chicken experience the next time you go to the grocery store, no matter how you use it.