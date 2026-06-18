This Unassuming Restaurant Is The Oldest Still Operating On Iconic Route 66

Back in its heyday, Route 66 was a bustling, neon-lit hive of sun-kissed, vacation-ready activity. The iconic roadway, which was so busy in the '50s that it couldn't support the traffic, used to be dotted with jam-packed diners, stylish motels, and mom-and-pop shops. But eventually, the Interstate Highway System took over, traffic dwindled, and many of those small businesses shuttered. Fortunately, there are some restaurants on on Route 66 that have been around since the early days.

With a history tracing all the way back to even before Route 66, it really doesn't get more authentic than the Ariston Cafe in Litchfield, Illinois. Although the Ariston first opened in 1924 in Carlinville, the old-school diner has been located on the famous stretch of road since 1935 (just 10 years after construction on the highway began), making it the oldest continually-operating restaurant on Route 66. Not much has changed over the years, the exterior of Ariston Cafe is still just as unassuming, the prices continue to be affordable, and it remains locally-owned.

As for the Alamo-style dining room, that's largely untouched too. The joint boasts an acoustical tile ceiling, plenty of wood panelling, and a neon sign lights up the area above the formica counter. All of it comes together to ooze a genuine charm that draws in thousands of tourists and locals alike every year, making it one of the top classic restaurants along Route 66 actually worth a stop.