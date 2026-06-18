This Unassuming Restaurant Is The Oldest Still Operating On Iconic Route 66
Back in its heyday, Route 66 was a bustling, neon-lit hive of sun-kissed, vacation-ready activity. The iconic roadway, which was so busy in the '50s that it couldn't support the traffic, used to be dotted with jam-packed diners, stylish motels, and mom-and-pop shops. But eventually, the Interstate Highway System took over, traffic dwindled, and many of those small businesses shuttered. Fortunately, there are some restaurants on on Route 66 that have been around since the early days.
With a history tracing all the way back to even before Route 66, it really doesn't get more authentic than the Ariston Cafe in Litchfield, Illinois. Although the Ariston first opened in 1924 in Carlinville, the old-school diner has been located on the famous stretch of road since 1935 (just 10 years after construction on the highway began), making it the oldest continually-operating restaurant on Route 66. Not much has changed over the years, the exterior of Ariston Cafe is still just as unassuming, the prices continue to be affordable, and it remains locally-owned.
As for the Alamo-style dining room, that's largely untouched too. The joint boasts an acoustical tile ceiling, plenty of wood panelling, and a neon sign lights up the area above the formica counter. All of it comes together to ooze a genuine charm that draws in thousands of tourists and locals alike every year, making it one of the top classic restaurants along Route 66 actually worth a stop.
Ariston Cafe on Route 66 still uses original recipes
One of the things that keeps bringing people back is the vast menu. The restaurant serves a mixture of Western classics, like steaks and stuffed shrimp; Southern fare, including classic fried chicken; and Italian dishes, such as cannelloni and spaghetti with meat sauce — all of which come with soup and salad. There's a South of the Border section too, and you can get pretty much any sandwich from a burger to a gyro.
The current owners, Will and Michele Law and Marty and Kara Steffens, decided to leave the menu largely untouched when they took over the business in 2018. Prior to that, Ariston Cafe was run by the son and grandson of founder Pete Adam, a Greek immigrant who first opened the establishment in the '20s. Nick and Paul Adam kept all of the traditions alive, which eventually earned Ariston Cafe a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
If you ever get to stop in, the prime rib sandwich comes highly recommended and the homemade desserts are reportedly legendary. One Yelp user said the cherry cheesecake and lemon meringue cake were "to die for," while another deemed the dessert tray, which is brought to the table by a server, the "star" of the show. If you still have room along your travels, there's another Route 66 diner you can't skip in Arizona, and this California Route 66 restaurant outlasted murders, fires, and Marilyn Monroe.