The Desert Diner You Can't Skip While Cruising Down Route 66

Route 66 is a legendary highway, spanning from Chicago to Los Angeles. Known as "Mother Road," the route travels through eight U.S. states, edging 250 buildings, bridges, road alignments, and other sites that are Nationally Registered Historic Places. Route 66 is also home to many classic restaurants, but one stop along the way you shouldn't skip is Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner. This 1950s-inspired old-school diner filled with Route 66 memorabilia has been slinging burgers and shakes since 1992. The pink and turquoise retro diner has since attracted its fair share of famous visitors, including Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

The Kingman Cafe and Kimo Shell gas station, which opened in 1939, was transformed into Mr. D'z after Roy Dunton acquired and remodeled the space, transitioning it into restaurant. Mr. D'z still stands and is still beloved to this day by hungry travelers and locals of Kingman, Arizona. Dunton included personal family recipes on the menu and concocted his perfect vision of root beer. In 2000, Dunton leased Mr. D'z to Armando Jimenez, a former sous chef at the (since-closed) MGM Brown Derby restaurant. Jimenez and his wife, Michelle, have opened a second Mr. D'z in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Route 66 has in some form traversed internationally!