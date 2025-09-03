The Desert Diner You Can't Skip While Cruising Down Route 66
Route 66 is a legendary highway, spanning from Chicago to Los Angeles. Known as "Mother Road," the route travels through eight U.S. states, edging 250 buildings, bridges, road alignments, and other sites that are Nationally Registered Historic Places. Route 66 is also home to many classic restaurants, but one stop along the way you shouldn't skip is Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner. This 1950s-inspired old-school diner filled with Route 66 memorabilia has been slinging burgers and shakes since 1992. The pink and turquoise retro diner has since attracted its fair share of famous visitors, including Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.
The Kingman Cafe and Kimo Shell gas station, which opened in 1939, was transformed into Mr. D'z after Roy Dunton acquired and remodeled the space, transitioning it into restaurant. Mr. D'z still stands and is still beloved to this day by hungry travelers and locals of Kingman, Arizona. Dunton included personal family recipes on the menu and concocted his perfect vision of root beer. In 2000, Dunton leased Mr. D'z to Armando Jimenez, a former sous chef at the (since-closed) MGM Brown Derby restaurant. Jimenez and his wife, Michelle, have opened a second Mr. D'z in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Route 66 has in some form traversed internationally!
Food offerings from Mr. D'z
In the shape of a classic record, Mr. D'z pages-long menu offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner — not skimping out on variety with an amalgam of meal options. The loaded breakfast menu includes steak and eggs, skillets, omelets, burritos, Benedicts, biscuit dishes, pancakes, and waffles. Lunch doesn't narrow down options either, consisting of starters, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and creative hot dogs. Dinner entrees range from pastas and fajitas to steak and ribs.
One of the most unique offerings is the "Monster Burger Challenge," which was featured on the popular YouTube channel Beard Meats Food. The challenge summons brave participants to consume their four-pound "Monster Burger,” fries, and fried zucchini, jalapeño poppers, and a full pickle. No time limit — the catch being that the meal must be taken down in one sitting (no bathroom breaks). For $25-30 (sometimes they run a sale), you can try your hand at food-eating glory and take home a T-shirt to commemorate the task.