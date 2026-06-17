Planning To Eat Dinner Early At Logan's Roadhouse? Here's What To Know
Logan's Roadhouse is a chain restaurant that every meat lover should try at least once, and with good reason. Home to succulent steak dishes and timeless classics like ribs, chicken tenders, and pork chops, it's a wise idea to get to your local roadhouse on the early side of dinner to beat the crowds and save on your dining out experience. If you arrive at Logan's Roadhouse between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can partake in your choice of a main course and two sides from the "American Roadhouse Meals" section of its menu.
Among the many things you should know about Logan's Roadhouse is that, in addition to its American Roadhouse items, Logan's also boasts $9.99 lunch specials, seasonal specials, Roadhouse specials, and the Real-Deal Meal. What sets the American Roadhouse Meals menu apart, however, is that these offerings are available daily for a short three-hour time window at only $10.99. Of course, some restrictions apply.
The American Roadhouse Meals are only for dine-in customers only and cannot be combined with any other discounts. Additionally, there are some Logan's locations where this deal is not available at all, specifically restaurants in North and South Carolina, as well as Augusta, Georgia. Double check with your nearest location before heading there early for dinner to ensure that this specialty menu is offered and that your preferred options are featured.
What's in an American Roadhouse Meal?
Should you choose to dine early at a participating Logan's Roadhouse restaurant, you'll get to pick one of seven different entrees from its American Roadhouse Meal offerings. This includes chicken tenders, grilled chicken, barbecue grilled pork chop, popcorn shrimp, steak tips, chopped steak, or grilled meatloaf. Each meal comes with two sides, of which you can select green beans, fries, mashed potatoes, corn, or Roadhouse rice.
Given the cost of dining out, the price point for this filling meal can't be beat. It means that getting to Logan's Roadhouse early for dinner is especially worthwhile. Imagine the possibilities for a grilled meatloaf dinner alongside crisp corn and luscious mashed potatoes. This is the epitome of classic American dining and a satisfying stick-to-your-ribs style dinner.
The chopped steak smothered in gravy, mushrooms, and onions served with green beans and fries would also be a truly marvelous early dinner. All of this and a basket of warm yeast rolls with a tall glass of Roadhouse tea will make your dinner complete. Logan's Roadhouse is certainly one steak chain we're thankful survived bankruptcy if not only for its great meal deals.