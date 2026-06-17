Planning To Eat Dinner Early At Logan's Roadhouse? Here's What To Know

Logan's Roadhouse is a chain restaurant that every meat lover should try at least once, and with good reason. Home to succulent steak dishes and timeless classics like ribs, chicken tenders, and pork chops, it's a wise idea to get to your local roadhouse on the early side of dinner to beat the crowds and save on your dining out experience. If you arrive at Logan's Roadhouse between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can partake in your choice of a main course and two sides from the "American Roadhouse Meals" section of its menu.

Among the many things you should know about Logan's Roadhouse is that, in addition to its American Roadhouse items, Logan's also boasts $9.99 lunch specials, seasonal specials, Roadhouse specials, and the Real-Deal Meal. What sets the American Roadhouse Meals menu apart, however, is that these offerings are available daily for a short three-hour time window at only $10.99. Of course, some restrictions apply.

The American Roadhouse Meals are only for dine-in customers only and cannot be combined with any other discounts. Additionally, there are some Logan's locations where this deal is not available at all, specifically restaurants in North and South Carolina, as well as Augusta, Georgia. Double check with your nearest location before heading there early for dinner to ensure that this specialty menu is offered and that your preferred options are featured.