Buffalo Wild Wings' Matchday Menu Sauces Give You The World In A Cup (Or 6 Of Them)

Buffalo Wild Wings has introduced six new sauces to its already long lineup in honor of the World Cup taking place in North America. The flavorful new dips are part of the sports bar's limited-time Matchday Menu, which also features two inventive cocktails called the Red Card Punch and Yellow Card Margarita.

In honor of the international tournament, Buffalo Wild Wings is highlighting flavors from around the world in its new sauces, in some cases blending cultures for a beautiful and symbolic mix of flavors. Diners can get a small taste of Canada, Mexico, or even a little bit of Portugal and South Africa, all while watching a match at their local B-Dubs.

The Matchday Menu is available starting June 11 to correspond with the beginning of the 2026 World Cup. I was one of the very first people to try the new Around the World Sauces when they became available. This is what I thought of each one.