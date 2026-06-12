Buffalo Wild Wings' Matchday Menu Sauces Give You The World In A Cup (Or 6 Of Them)
Buffalo Wild Wings has introduced six new sauces to its already long lineup in honor of the World Cup taking place in North America. The flavorful new dips are part of the sports bar's limited-time Matchday Menu, which also features two inventive cocktails called the Red Card Punch and Yellow Card Margarita.
In honor of the international tournament, Buffalo Wild Wings is highlighting flavors from around the world in its new sauces, in some cases blending cultures for a beautiful and symbolic mix of flavors. Diners can get a small taste of Canada, Mexico, or even a little bit of Portugal and South Africa, all while watching a match at their local B-Dubs.
The Matchday Menu is available starting June 11 to correspond with the beginning of the 2026 World Cup. I was one of the very first people to try the new Around the World Sauces when they became available. This is what I thought of each one.
Methodology
You can order the new sauces a few different ways. The Around the World Sampler pairs them alongside any four appetizers of your choice, like onion rings, cheeseburger sliders, or mozzarella sticks. As good as that sounds, I opted to order them as part of the Around the World Dipper Bundle instead. This pairs the six sauces with five naked, boneless chicken tenders and a side of fries. I thought this was the more opportune way to get the most out of the different sauces, with fewer competing flavors in the food itself.
The sauces come in a unique tray that lists off each flavor so you know just what you're dipping your fries into. I tried each sauce one by one with a french fry and a piece of chicken tender to get an initial idea of the flavor of each before going back to double-dip. Sitting at the corner of an incredibly packed bar, I ate my Thursday afternoon lunch alongside dozens of Mexico fans as their team overtook South Africa to win the very first game of the World Cup.
Taste test: Maple Sweet Chili, Peri Peri, and Smoky Elote
The Maple Sweet Chili sauce was the first I tried and soon became my favorite of the bunch. The sweet, but not too spicy, sauce has a strong maple flavor combined with an Asian-style sweet chili base. The maple adds a nice depth to the otherwise light chili and felt like something I could attempt to recreate at home. After tasting all of the sauces, this was the one that I kept coming back to time and time again.
The tie for second place came close, but I have to give it to Peri Peri. The thick sauce was the spiciest of the bunch, which allowed it to stand out, but it wasn't too peppery like some other peri peri sauces. The Portuguese and South African pepper is one of my comfort foods as someone who grew up in a largely Portuguese community, and I felt right at home eating this thick and creamy sauce. It worked particularly well on the french fries, I thought, due to the slight spiciness.
The Smoky Elote was a close third, seemingly made out of a chipotle crema base that added some surprising heat to the Mexican street food-inspired sauce. Cutting through the chipotle are notes of lime, roasted corn, and maybe even a hint of Cotija cheese. The Smoky Elote rounds out my favorite three flavors beautifully with a unique taste celebrating the flavors of Mexico.
Taste test: Creamy Chimichurri, Sweet Curry, and Yuzu Wasabi
I enjoyed the Creamy Chimichurri, but it reminded me both in flavor and in appearance of Buffalo Wild Wings' already-existing Garlic Parmesan Sauce. The South American staple had the most mild flavor of the bunch, with notes of mustard and garlic infused within the mix of herbs. The flavor didn't really go a long way on the fries, but I think it worked really well on the peppery, crunchy breading of the boneless chicken strips.
The Sweet Curry sauce is certainly heavy on the sweet — made with molasses, mustard, and aromatic curry. I somewhat enjoyed it, but I had a hard time getting over just how sweet this sauce is. The taste of molasses cuts through the otherwise strong curry flavor, and this sauce could have benefitted from being just a tad thicker. Still, I think people who are big fans of curry will generally enjoy this one.
The Yuzu Wasabi was really the only sauce that I can say I did not enjoy. I wasn't particularly tasting any other flavors other than a hint of wasabi, yet the sauce surprisingly wasn't spicy. Instead, it had an almost bitter, horseradish-like taste; I ended up leaving it nearly untouched after my taste test. The East Asian and Japanese concoction left a lot to be desired, in my opinion, with a lack of any citrusy flavors.
Final thoughts
I loved the unique presentation of the Matchday Menu sauces, as displayed in a World Cup-themed tray. As I was leaving, I was also surprised to find out that you can also take home the cartoon buffalo that adorns the box as well — a memento of your time celebrating your favorite team at Buffalo Wild Wings.
I do wish that the sauces were available on wings as a part of Buffalo Wild Wings' regular lineup instead of just as dips for tenders, fries, or appetizers. While still delicious, the current setup feels like a bit of an afterthought. Not to mention I can't stop thinking about how the Maple Sweet Chili sauce would taste excellent slathered on some wings. Still, with truly only one sauce that I didn't particularly enjoy, I definitely think that they're worth testing out for yourself while they're available.
Pricing and availability
Buffalo Wild Wings' Matchday Menu is available at locations around the United States until the end of the World Cup. With the championship game scheduled for July 19, people have just over a month to try these internationally inspired sauces for themselves.
The sauces alone, as the Around the World Dip Flight, are available for only $3.99. It makes a great addition to any item you like to order at Buffalo Wild Wings. Combos, namely the Around the World Sampler, Around the World Dipper Bundle, and the Spicy Dipper Bundle, are also available.
The appetizer-packed sampler combo costs the most at $23.99, while the boneless chicken and fries basket is slightly less at $22.99. The Spicy Dipper Bundle, which utilizes Buffalo Wild Wings' Spicy Chicken Dippers, costs the same amount as the non-spicy variation. The bundles and the sauces by themselves all come with the World Cup-exclusive tray that you can take home for yourself.