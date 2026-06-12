I Tried Buffalo Wild Wings' Matchday Cocktails, And Now I Care About The World Cup

The stars aligned as I walked into the Buffalo Wild Wings in Koreatown, Los Angeles, on Thursday, June 11 to taste test the chain's two new cocktails. While both the Yellow Card Margarita and Red Card Punch certainly fit the World Cup theme, my game plan was to base my thoughts about both drinks on flavor and drinkability.

In my naivety, I went to my local Buffalo Wild Wings around lunchtime thinking that it would be pretty empty, and I could sit in a booth, try the drinks, and take my photos of each in peace. Instead, I walked into an excessively crowded bar as our neighboring team Mexico faced off against South Africa for the very first match of the World Cup. I grabbed the very last seat available at the bar in between two locals who may or may not have known each other before they walked in, but were fast friends by the time I sat down. Mexico scored its first goal immediately — a sign of things to come.

I preface my review with this, because a cocktail always tastes sweeter when paired with something to celebrate. And the many fans of Mexico in the building certainly saw God in this Buffalo Wild Wings. Chants were being sung, vuvuzelas were being blown, and rounds and rounds of beers were being served.