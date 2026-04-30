Review: Chili's New Boba Margarita Is A Poppin' Good Time

The margarita is easily one of the more adaptable cocktails in existence. From the classic lime concoction to spicy variations or the fan-favorite strawberry, there are a ton of ways to make a marg, and Chili's seems to have found another. Honestly, this is stretching the concept of a margarita a bit since it's more of a pink lemonade tequila. Is it a conventional marg? No, but it's tasty, and that's what counts.

Plenty sweet and just a little sour, this is an extremely drinkable beverage, but enough about the base — we're here for the boba. Each Popping Boba Marg comes with two generous scoops of boba, followed by a large scoop of ice, and then the liquor mix. The result is a pink-on-pink drink that all but insists you snap a picture before taking a sip.

A large boba straw makes it easy to slurp up the small, gelatinous balls floating among the ice cubes, and each is as lovely as the last. The boba is wonderfully soft and adds a bit of extra sweetness each time you pop one in your mouth, even if I'm not sure a distinct dragon fruit flavor is evident. I suggest hitting the boba early, since the ice can be an obstacle as you consume more of the liquid. Thankfully, the end of the straw is perfectly suited for scooping up any lingering boba pearls and popping them into your mouth like a little post-margarita dessert.