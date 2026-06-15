6 Steak Cuts You Should Never Order Rare

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There are many cuts of steak that you can order at a steakhouse or purchase at the butcher. That doesn't mean that all varieties of steak are created equally, however. These pieces of meat are cut from various parts of the cow, and therefore contain varying levels of fat and muscle, which determine how they're best cooked and served. So, for those of you who prefer to order a rare steak at dinner, there are some steaks that aren't cut out for that (no pun intended).

To find out which steaks you should never order rare, Tasting Table turned to some experts on the matter so you don't leave a meal unsatisfied. According to these experts, any type of steak is perfectly safe to eat rare, but the texture of certain steaks isn't ideal due to their muscle or fat contents. That doesn't mean all hope is lost with these cuts of steak, because getting it to at least medium-rare promises a tender and juicy bite of meat. And while types of beef like brisket are not technically cuts of steak, experts say those are best not eaten rare either. Keep reading for the six cuts of steak you should never order rare at your go-to steakhouse for dinner.