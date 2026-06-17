Use This Easy Corn Kernel Trick To Find The Best Ears At The Grocery Store

Every year when summer rolls around, we're treated to a plethora of delicious goodies like colorful tomatoes, perfectly ripe berries, and bright, juicy watermelons. It's also the prime time for corn, which usually hits its peak between May and September. The issue with corn, however, is that its kernels are often covered by the husk at the store. That makes it a little harder to figure out which ones are the ripest — but there is a simple trick you can employ to ensure you're buying the best corn on offer.

First, peel back the husk a little bit, but don't worry, many markets and stores provide bins so that people can shuck their cobs right on site. This is because the kernels can reveal a lot about when the corn was harvested. If they're plump, it means they're perfectly ripe. But if you want to be sure, stick your fingernail into one of the kernels. A liquid will ooze out, and it should be a milky color.

This indicates that the sugars inside the corn are at their peak level, so it will taste nice and sweet. If the liquid runs clear, the corn was harvested before the sugars fully developed, so your corn on the cob won't have as much flavor. If there is no liquid at all, it's overripe and won't be juicy. The nail test is easy and reliable, but it's just one of the signs to look out for when buying corn on the cob.