Why Some Aldi Shoppers Refuse To Buy The Fan-Favorite Grill Master Collection Box

Aldi is well known as a grocery store where shoppers can reliably find a bargain. The shelves are stocked with almost entirely private-label products — over 90% — which helps the chain get away with selling nearly everything on the cheap. This sales tactic is very effective at drawing shoppers into the store, but it can run into a roadblock when Aldi brings out higher-ticket items. One of the Aldi products hitting shelves right now is a frozen selection of meats called the Grill Master Collection, which carries a $65 price tag. The box is amply filled, with 7.37 pounds of steaks, pork chops, burgers, and chicken, but many shoppers are hesitant to toss it in the cart. In addition to the high price, all of that meat is hidden behind cardboard, so shoppers don't have a chance to inspect the goods before buying.

"It seemed pricey for a 'good luck on the contents' box," writes one Redditor, voicing the anxiety any shopper is likely to feel about spending $65 on a single item at the grocery store. Another voice in that same thread replied, "Exactly. I'm not buying any meat that I can't see." The box promises high-quality contents, featuring some of the best steak cuts available at Aldi, like USDA Choice ribeyes and New York strips, but without being able to personally inspect the meat, it is just too much of a gamble for many shoppers.

Some Aldi customers have yet another bone to pick with this package. As they see it, with some portion of the box being given over to pork and chicken, it might not even be a very good deal.