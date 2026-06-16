Never Throw Out This Aldi Pasta Sauce Jar — Use It Like This Instead
Aldi is the perfect spot for saving on food and discovering new-to-you favorites. When it comes to versatility, the streamlined grocery chain is also home to a number of store-bought foods that come in jars you'll want to reuse. Its Simply Nature Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce is more than just a way to dress noodles. Rather than discarding the jar after saucing up your pasta, it's especially easy to repurpose thanks to its wide-mouth opening and Mason jar-style measurement markings on the side.
A customer on Reddit shares a picture of their emptied and rinsed out jar with the label partially removed, mentioning, "The jars for the Simply Nature pasta sauce are nice...they even have pint markers under the label!" Another commenter in the thread enthuses, "It's an actual Mason jar! I like that." Many others chime in with their recommendations for using empty pasta sauce jars, among which include storing dry goods, mixing beverages, and home organization.
Though astute Aldi observers refer to these as Mason jars, it's worth noting that these pasta sauce holders should never be used for canning as they do not provide an optimal seal for safe preservation. Consider the usefulness of these Aldi jars sans lids as measuring vessels, drink cups, and storage solutions. In addition to housing a delicious marinara, the upcycling options for this jar of pasta sauce are multiple, making it a must-buy from Aldi.
Transforming an empty jar of Simply Nature Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce
The helpful measurements on the side of the Aldi pasta sauce jars are ideal for your morning meal prep. Try reusing the jars for a delicious iced coffee, a fruity yogurt, or storing overnight oats. Remember, if you're working with sweet flavor profiles, be sure that you've thoroughly rinsed the pasta sauce out of the jar and lid, leaving behind no trace of the tomato taste.
Other sweets you can make in the jars include desserts like trifles, cake parfaits, and even layered no-bake cheesecake-style treats. For an extra spooky offering, try transforming the jars into a vessel for a dirt and worms-style pudding cup using chocolate pudding and jelly candy worms.
Outside of breakfasts and confections, you can also repurpose the jars to mix up a number of lunch and dinner dishes. The sturdy glass pasta sauce jar can be used to build layered salad recipes. Similarly, they make an excellent container for salad dressings that you can store in the fridge to shake up and use as needed. No matter how you decide to reuse these glass jars, you'll be reducing waste and letting a popular Aldi product provide even more use.