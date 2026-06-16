Never Throw Out This Aldi Pasta Sauce Jar — Use It Like This Instead

Aldi is the perfect spot for saving on food and discovering new-to-you favorites. When it comes to versatility, the streamlined grocery chain is also home to a number of store-bought foods that come in jars you'll want to reuse. Its Simply Nature Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce is more than just a way to dress noodles. Rather than discarding the jar after saucing up your pasta, it's especially easy to repurpose thanks to its wide-mouth opening and Mason jar-style measurement markings on the side.

A customer on Reddit shares a picture of their emptied and rinsed out jar with the label partially removed, mentioning, "The jars for the Simply Nature pasta sauce are nice...they even have pint markers under the label!" Another commenter in the thread enthuses, "It's an actual Mason jar! I like that." Many others chime in with their recommendations for using empty pasta sauce jars, among which include storing dry goods, mixing beverages, and home organization.

Though astute Aldi observers refer to these as Mason jars, it's worth noting that these pasta sauce holders should never be used for canning as they do not provide an optimal seal for safe preservation. Consider the usefulness of these Aldi jars sans lids as measuring vessels, drink cups, and storage solutions. In addition to housing a delicious marinara, the upcycling options for this jar of pasta sauce are multiple, making it a must-buy from Aldi.