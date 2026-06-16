The Most Refreshing Watermelon Frozen Treat Only Takes 3 Simple Ingredients

In this modern age of short-form video, each of our phones is a portal to a never-ending stream of intriguing recipes. Many food posts on social media put style above substance, focusing primarily on catching users' eyes rather than actually delivering a useful recipe, but every now and again something great sneaks in there. A simple yet elegant case in point is a three-ingredient watermelon sorbet recipe making the rounds.

According to the feed-ready recipe, all it takes to make this sweet frozen treat is watermelon, lime juice, and agave nectar. The first step is to follow the best techniques for picking a juicy, sweet watermelon, as that is the bulk of the dish — go for a heavy and firm melon with wide green stripes. Then, once you have your chosen fruit, cube it up and toss the pieces in the freezer in a bag or container. As soon as the watermelon chunks are frozen through, just toss them in the blender or food processor along with a splash of lime and a drizzle of agave. Straight out of the blender, the sorbet will be nice and soft, but for a firmer, more scoopable texture, pour it into a dish and put it back in the freezer for a while.

If you are eager to try out this recipe but don't have all of the ingredients on hand, don't worry, it's quite flexible. The sweet watermelon benefits from the acidity of a touch of citrus, but that doesn't have to be lime juice. Lemon juice works just fine as well, and even orange juice is good in a pinch, though it's a bit sweeter. The sweetener, too, is replaceable. Honey is a great substitute, as is maple syrup, or even just plain old simple syrup.