The 25-Cent Secret Aldi Employees Know And Customers Should Too

We've all been there: standing outside of an Aldi store, only to realize you've forgotten to bring the quarters required to unlock the discount grocery chain's shopping carts. But have no fear. Most of the time, you don't even need to go to the effort of exchanging cash for quarters just to unlock a cart. If you ask Aldi employees, they'll give you their two cents — or twenty-five cents, rather: Just ask an Aldi employee to borrow a quarter from the register.

While the unspoken cart etiquette at Aldi has been known to spark debate, the logic behind the practice actually makes a lot of sense. The main reason Aldi requires a quarter to "unlock" one of its carts is to ensure customers have a reason to return the carts to their dock after using them (quarters are returned when the cart is returned to the kiosk). This avoids a dreaded scattering of abandoned carts across aisles and the parking lot, which in turn saves Aldi employees from having to fetch and return the carts themselves. For this reason, Aldi employees are happy to lend a quarter (or unlock the carts for you) to keep the cart system organized. Just return the quarter to the Aldi associate when you are finished shopping and have returned your cart.