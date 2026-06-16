The 25-Cent Secret Aldi Employees Know And Customers Should Too
We've all been there: standing outside of an Aldi store, only to realize you've forgotten to bring the quarters required to unlock the discount grocery chain's shopping carts. But have no fear. Most of the time, you don't even need to go to the effort of exchanging cash for quarters just to unlock a cart. If you ask Aldi employees, they'll give you their two cents — or twenty-five cents, rather: Just ask an Aldi employee to borrow a quarter from the register.
While the unspoken cart etiquette at Aldi has been known to spark debate, the logic behind the practice actually makes a lot of sense. The main reason Aldi requires a quarter to "unlock" one of its carts is to ensure customers have a reason to return the carts to their dock after using them (quarters are returned when the cart is returned to the kiosk). This avoids a dreaded scattering of abandoned carts across aisles and the parking lot, which in turn saves Aldi employees from having to fetch and return the carts themselves. For this reason, Aldi employees are happy to lend a quarter (or unlock the carts for you) to keep the cart system organized. Just return the quarter to the Aldi associate when you are finished shopping and have returned your cart.
Ask and you shall (most likely) recieve
The cart quarter-lending courtesy is among the list of things that Aldi employees know but shoppers often don't. While it may seem like a small thing, many customers don't even think to ask for help at the register. Some people even turn to go home at the realization that they've arrived at the store quarter-less. Sure, you may get lucky and find a cart that already has a quarter left in it by the previous customer, or someone may hand you their cart when they're done shopping. However, as with many things in life, when it comes to cart quarters at Aldi, it never hurts to ask.
On an ALDI Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group post, one person posted about how employees will often loan you either the quarter or the cart if you request one. In response, someone who worked at Aldi confirmed, "As an employee we are to give you a quarter, please wait till we are finished with the customer to give it to you[...]." Indeed, even though Aldi employees will often let you borrow a quarter (with the understanding you'll return it when you're done), it does help to be courteous and wait until they are free to help you before asking. Chances are, they'll be able to help you out.