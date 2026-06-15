The Best Time Of Day To Eat At Olive Garden To Beat The Crowds
When you've got a hankering for Italian-American fare that makes you feel like family, Olive Garden is the place for you. The popular sit-down chain is prone to crowding depending on when you arrive, so determining the best time of day to beat the rush is key. One thing Olive Garden employees know that diners don't is that getting there early, around when the restaurant first opens, is ideal if you want to enjoy your Tour of Italy in peace.
The opening time will vary depending on your specific location, but it's usually around 11 am. You can also check the app or website to get on the waitlist in advance and help secure your spot, provided your party is six people or less. Per Olive Garden employees, other especially busy times include Sunday afternoons following church services and weeknights around dinner time.
It's also worth noting that Olive Garden begins serving dinner at 3 pm, which is helpful to accommodate older customers, retirees, and others who prefer an early evening meal. The lunch menu is offered between 11 am and 3 pm with discounted portions served during that time from Monday through Friday. This makes getting there around opening time on a weekday particularly prudent if you want to save on popular Olive Garden pasta dishes and more.
Getting to Olive Garden on time
One of the best things about Olive Garden is its accessibility. Though it's well-known that the chain doesn't exactly serve authentic Italian recipes, its variety of pastas, soups, salads, and beloved breadsticks seems to satisfy palates far and wide. While this is sure to bring the crowds, a bit of thoughtful planning and the right timing will help you make the most of your dining out experience.
If the best time to get to Olive Garden doesn't align with your personal schedule, there are still ways to enjoy your favorite dishes without having to surf through a crowd. For one, you can always order takeout. Olive Garden's options include curbside pickup or local delivery for both "to go" meals or catering, allowing you to indulge in the tastes you love best from the comfort of your own home.
Alternatively, among the many facts you should know about Olive Garden, one is that you can buy many of its products either online or at the grocery store. This includes dressings, breadsticks, and even your very own cheese grater with a block of Romano included. Doing so will allow you to prepare your own pasta-forward feats in a semi-homemade capacity. Whether you're able to get the timing right or need to adjust to better suit your needs, making the most of your Olive Garden lunch or dinner is simple and fun.