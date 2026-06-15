The Best Time Of Day To Eat At Olive Garden To Beat The Crowds

When you've got a hankering for Italian-American fare that makes you feel like family, Olive Garden is the place for you. The popular sit-down chain is prone to crowding depending on when you arrive, so determining the best time of day to beat the rush is key. One thing Olive Garden employees know that diners don't is that getting there early, around when the restaurant first opens, is ideal if you want to enjoy your Tour of Italy in peace.

The opening time will vary depending on your specific location, but it's usually around 11 am. You can also check the app or website to get on the waitlist in advance and help secure your spot, provided your party is six people or less. Per Olive Garden employees, other especially busy times include Sunday afternoons following church services and weeknights around dinner time.

It's also worth noting that Olive Garden begins serving dinner at 3 pm, which is helpful to accommodate older customers, retirees, and others who prefer an early evening meal. The lunch menu is offered between 11 am and 3 pm with discounted portions served during that time from Monday through Friday. This makes getting there around opening time on a weekday particularly prudent if you want to save on popular Olive Garden pasta dishes and more.