Boomers Still Miss This Old-School Boxed Noodle Meal

Many of the foods that the Boomer generation loved are way less popular now (no aspic for us, thanks). Although some iconic Boomer dinner recipes are still just as beloved today, like beef stroganoff. Today, we're shining the spotlight on the convenience-centric stroganoff spinoff that was once a pantry staple in Boomer kitchens: boxed Noodles Romanoff.

The 1960s food scene saw the rise of convenience through packaged, processed, and frozen meals. These products often straddled the realms of homemade meals and ready-to-eat, premade fare from the grocery store. As a LIFE Magazine article from November 23, 1961, put it, "The American housewife spends 11 hours a week fixing food for her family, less than ⅓ the time it took her when she used raw ingredients," (via The National Museum of American History). Boxed Noodles Romanoff was one such widely available straddler, simultaneously "homemade" and "store-bought." It was a kind of just-add-meat predecessor to the Hamburger Helper meal kit (which was introduced in 1971), including dry noodles and a powdered sauce packet.

It's unclear exactly when and why this product was discontinued, but decades later, many Boomers still talk about it online. A post in a nostalgic Facebook group writes, "I've asked so many people if they know what they are and they say no. They really missed out." Other commenters reminisce, "I remember that ... my Mom used to make it (from the box) I believe it was Betty Crocker ... I also miss it."