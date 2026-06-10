The Must-Have Small Appliance To Buy At Costco In June 2026 (Because It's Cheaper Than Walmart's Price)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like a good Costco deal to start the summer off right. The retailer currently has a range of discounts on offer to help customers prep for the warm weather, including on air conditioners, bug spray, and swim shorts. There are deals on kitchen kit, too, and if you cook a lot of rice then there's one small appliance you need to get your hands on at the moment: The Cosori 5.0-Quart Rice Cooker.

This clever Cosori is able to automatically adjust the heat and cooking time for even cooking, and the ceramic-coated inner pot is completely nonstick. Not everyone needs a rice cooker but if you are in the market for one, Costco's offer at $69.99 is pretty good — especially since the exact same rice cooker is currently on sale for $79.99 at Walmart, and it typically costs over $100 there. However, you do need to be a Costco member to claim the deal.

With nine different functions including all things rice, as well as keeping food warm and steaming, this big Cosori rice cooker is a great gadget for larger households. It can cook white, brown, and quick-cook types of rice, and it also has the ability to sautée and slow cook soups and braises. You can even use the rice cooker to make oatmeal or steam veggies. And in case you weren't aware, you can make mac and cheese in a rice cooker, too.