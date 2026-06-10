The Must-Have Small Appliance To Buy At Costco In June 2026 (Because It's Cheaper Than Walmart's Price)
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There's nothing like a good Costco deal to start the summer off right. The retailer currently has a range of discounts on offer to help customers prep for the warm weather, including on air conditioners, bug spray, and swim shorts. There are deals on kitchen kit, too, and if you cook a lot of rice then there's one small appliance you need to get your hands on at the moment: The Cosori 5.0-Quart Rice Cooker.
This clever Cosori is able to automatically adjust the heat and cooking time for even cooking, and the ceramic-coated inner pot is completely nonstick. Not everyone needs a rice cooker but if you are in the market for one, Costco's offer at $69.99 is pretty good — especially since the exact same rice cooker is currently on sale for $79.99 at Walmart, and it typically costs over $100 there. However, you do need to be a Costco member to claim the deal.
With nine different functions including all things rice, as well as keeping food warm and steaming, this big Cosori rice cooker is a great gadget for larger households. It can cook white, brown, and quick-cook types of rice, and it also has the ability to sautée and slow cook soups and braises. You can even use the rice cooker to make oatmeal or steam veggies. And in case you weren't aware, you can make mac and cheese in a rice cooker, too.
Why buy a rice cooker
Even if you don't eat a lot of rice, a rice cooker can be a good investment. Some cooks believe it is the key to restaurant-style rice, and they're pretty foolproof. You just add the ingredients, press a button, and carry on with your day. You can have some fun with them, too. Here are the absolute best uses for your rice cooker if you do end up grabbing one at Costco, which include batch cooking boiled eggs and making tasty frittatas.
The retailer typically sells other rice cookers as well, like the Instant Pot 12-Cup Rice and Grain Cooker and the Cuckoo 6-cup Micom Rice cooker. The Cosori does have a lot of good reviews though, including praise for the design. In one on Costco's website, a customer said, "I love the ceramic coating of the insert. All the components are carefully thought out. Even the rice spoon, which was crafted to stand up, is thoughtful." Someone who bought the cooker from Walmart said it was the "best rice cooker" they had ever owned in a review, while another wrote, "Love this rice cooker, it's easy to use and easy to clean. Best investment."
However, some people have mentioned that the appliance is quite large, so make sure you have room on your counter — or somewhere to store it. A few have also reported issues with the seal and long cooking times. So whether or not it's one of the best rice cookers ever might be up for debate, but if you're shopping for small kitchen appliances at Costco it's certainly one to keep in mind.