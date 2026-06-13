12 Underrated Rosé Wines Worth Trying In 2026

Rosé wine often gets relegated to the easy poolside wine category, merely meant for summer sipping, but it has so much more potential than it gets credit for. In fact, as a type of wine in general, it tends to be pretty underrated outside of a few producers that make up a vast share of the market. Nevertheless, with evolving trends in wine in 2026, it seems that rosé is increasingly being viewed as an excellent option no matter the time of year, with both affordable and premium bottles receiving recognition.

Considering the trends in 2026 show an inclination toward lighter styles of wine, notably chillable reds, it follows that rosé is becoming more of a mainstay at the table. Gastronomic rosés, wines that are more complex and offer structure that can pair well with food, are becoming more popular. At the same time, rosé often boasts a lower ABV and minimal tannins, which are both other qualities consumers are leaning toward. Additionally, buyers are paying more attention to sustainability, regenerative agriculture, and overall environmental consciousness when choosing wines, which is reflected in this year's trends. Wines from under-the-radar regions featuring indigenous grapes are also of interest among wine drinkers, as they explore beyond the tried and true favorites.

This selection of underrated rosé wines to drink in 2026 touches on these current factors leading consumption and purchasing, offering interesting and underrated options that are sure to satisfy.