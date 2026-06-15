The Reason People Believe Guinness Is 'Good For You' Goes Back To The 1920s

Iron is part of why the "good for you" claim has had staying power. Guinness was made with a yeast that gave it a higher iron content for its time, and doctors of the era would prescribe it to patients. "After having my son in London [in] 1978[, I] was anemic and the hospital gave us a half pint of Guinness every night," commented one user on Facebook. The reality is, however, that a pint of Guinness offers only around 0.3 milligrams of iron. For comparison, one egg yolk contains about 0.46 milligrams of iron.

Some studies state that Guinness also contains more B vitamin folate and more fiber than other beers since it is made with unmalted barley. The Irish stout is comparatively considered lower in calories than some other beers, with calories in a Guinness Draught only slightly higher than a Bud Light. Some modern publications suggest that moderate alcohol consumption could decrease the risk of a heart attack and benefit the gut microbiome, but the research doesn't specifically focus on Guinness. Furthermore, many beers are said to offer benefits like vitamin B, fiber, and antioxidants – not just Guinness.

At the end of the day, too much of anything can cause issues, and doctors caution those who choose to drink alcohol to do so with moderation. If you're looking for the purported benefits sans alcohol and want to split the G, Guinness 0 is a solid bet.