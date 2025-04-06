The Major Brand That Makes The Best Non-Alcoholic Beer
Teetotalers don't need to be left out of Friday night's revelry. Thanks to some innovative beer companies, the alcohol-free drinkers among us have options when we want to sip on a cold pint without having to worry about any corresponding buzz. Yet, some non-alcoholic beers were ranked as more delicious than others, and for those who don't want to sacrifice taste, there's a clear winner when it comes to choosing a reliable alcohol-free beer off the shelf: Guinness 0.
After reviewing a fleet of options, Tasting Table agreed that Guinness' non-alcoholic draught leads the pack. Overall, the alcohol-free version is pretty close to the original stout, offering creamy, thick sips that don't taste artificial or modified in any way. Not only does the can erupt with a satisfying fizz once opened, the pour is fairly comparable to a regular pint in terms of mouthfeel, aroma, and flavor.
Guinness connoisseurs may notice that the Guinness 0 isn't quite as peaty as the original, but this would take calculated effort to notice. When presented side by side, glasses of Guinness 0 also appear slightly lighter in shade, yet a trained eye would be needed to detect this subtle variation without comparison. Here's everything you need to know about Guinness' alcohol-free option.
The non-alcoholic beer experience without regret
Guinness uses the exact same ingredients to make a non-alcoholic Guinness as it does its traditional beer — water, barley, hops, and yeast — before taking the beer through what it has dubbed a cold filtration process in order to remove alcohol from the beverage without impacting taste or the essence of the recognizable stout. The result is similar to a classic pint of Guinness: Roasted malt hits the palate, along with subtle whispers of chocolate and coffee to result in an overall tasting profile that is the right balance of bitter and sweet. Stout lovers and those who appreciate a solid, rich pour will be delighted with this alcohol-free purchase.
Guinness also packs a widget device inside of each can. The feature helps mimic the mouthfeel of a beer you might receive at your local pub. Once the can's tab is cracked open, nitrogen bubbles are released, resulting in that frothy, foamy head a pint of Guinness is known for. In Ireland, bars even offer single can micro draught taps to fill these 0 orders. When drinking at home, however, all you need is a bowl of tasty flavored potato chips, and you have yourself an alcohol-free party at the ready.