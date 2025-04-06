The Major Brand That Makes The Best Non-Alcoholic Beer

Teetotalers don't need to be left out of Friday night's revelry. Thanks to some innovative beer companies, the alcohol-free drinkers among us have options when we want to sip on a cold pint without having to worry about any corresponding buzz. Yet, some non-alcoholic beers were ranked as more delicious than others, and for those who don't want to sacrifice taste, there's a clear winner when it comes to choosing a reliable alcohol-free beer off the shelf: Guinness 0.

After reviewing a fleet of options, Tasting Table agreed that Guinness' non-alcoholic draught leads the pack. Overall, the alcohol-free version is pretty close to the original stout, offering creamy, thick sips that don't taste artificial or modified in any way. Not only does the can erupt with a satisfying fizz once opened, the pour is fairly comparable to a regular pint in terms of mouthfeel, aroma, and flavor.

Guinness connoisseurs may notice that the Guinness 0 isn't quite as peaty as the original, but this would take calculated effort to notice. When presented side by side, glasses of Guinness 0 also appear slightly lighter in shade, yet a trained eye would be needed to detect this subtle variation without comparison. Here's everything you need to know about Guinness' alcohol-free option.