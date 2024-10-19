The Irish Company Behind The Invention Of Flavored Potato Chips

It's hard to imagine life without potato chips, the classic savory snack that seems like it's been around forever. While we don't know exactly who first made the iconic food, and a city in New York may have invented potato chips in the 1800s, we do know that the concept of flavored potato chips has been credited to Tayto, a company based in Ireland. For what started as a small business, Tayto's impact on the world of snacks has been mighty. Founder Joe "Spud" Murphy recognized an opportunity when, in the 1950s, potato chips had to be sent to Ireland from abroad. The imported snack bags were disappointing and devoid of flavor, and snackers relegated themselves to seasoning chips with small packets of salt that were included inside each bag.

No stranger to the business of innovation — he also brought ballpoint pens to Ireland — an inspired Murphy opened his own chip-making factory in 1954. He then asked his employees to start coming up with new ways to give consumers a tastier chip. Seamus Burke answered the call, experimenting with and settling on the Cheese and Onion flavor that continues to be placed on store shelves today. In fact, Tayto's chips are so beloved throughout Ireland that, in surveys, Irish people have claimed to miss this food the most when traveling away from home.