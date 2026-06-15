The Under-$2 Taco Bell Menu Item Some Customers Beg You To Avoid
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Among many disappointing fast food deals, there are some value menus that still live up to their name. Taco Bell is best known for its namesake food, bountiful burritos, and specialties like the Crunchwrap Supreme, among others. However, when comparing the cheapest versus the most expensive meal on Taco Bell's menu, the cheapest is a miss, according to customer complaints. Though under two dollars, it seems that Taco Bell's cheesy roll up simply isn't worth even that price.
Retailing for between approximately $1.19 and $1.39, depending on your specific Taco Bell location, many fans find this fast food lacking. Essentially, it's a warm tortilla filled with a mixture of melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses that's been rolled up. Given the small price and even smaller portion, customers will often order multiples to equate to one fulfilling meal. (This also makes them a fast food item that employees can't stand to prepare.)
One Reddit comment notes, "the cheesy rollup i feel like is just a vessel for sauce. So like, you only want to take a bite of diablo sauce but you have enough self-respect to not just slurp it out of the packet (I don't have self respect) you get a cheesy roll up." Another Redditor shares, "literally the first time I've felt like I got ripped off at Taco Bell. I still remember the shock (5 min ago). This thing is the same price of a cheesy bean & rice burrito but 3 times smaller." Many recommend making your own at home instead.
Building a better Taco Bell cheesy roll up
Though many Taco Bell aficionados malign the cheesy roll up, others point out its accessibility, particularly for pleasing the palates of picky eaters. What's more, some mention its convenience as an ideal nosh on the way home. For fans of the discontinued Taco Bell Meximelt, customers advise that adding cooked ground beef and pico de gallo to the cheesy roll up turns it into a fun facsimile of the long-lost meal. One Redditor mentions, "I love the cheesy roll ups!!! They're always my first thing I eat. Usually before I get home like my road snack or something. They're also seasoned or something – it's definitely a Taco Bell item and not some random quesadilla from home."
With that said, you can always try replicating this hotly debated dish. Considering that you can buy Taco Bell creamy chipotle sauce online, you can even use this as a dip for your homemade cheesy roll up. Grab your favorite brand of store-bought tortillas and shredded cheese, and melt everything together in the microwave before rolling it up and enjoying it with your favorite hot sauce or complementary dip. An insider tip from a former Taco Bell employee also indicates that the roll ups are prepared in a steamer, giving them a particularly gooey consistency.
Whether homemade or from the drive-thru, a cheesy roll up may not be the most worthwhile menu item for all, but it clearly satisfies plenty of appetites.