The Under-$2 Taco Bell Menu Item Some Customers Beg You To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among many disappointing fast food deals, there are some value menus that still live up to their name. Taco Bell is best known for its namesake food, bountiful burritos, and specialties like the Crunchwrap Supreme, among others. However, when comparing the cheapest versus the most expensive meal on Taco Bell's menu, the cheapest is a miss, according to customer complaints. Though under two dollars, it seems that Taco Bell's cheesy roll up simply isn't worth even that price.

Retailing for between approximately $1.19 and $1.39, depending on your specific Taco Bell location, many fans find this fast food lacking. Essentially, it's a warm tortilla filled with a mixture of melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses that's been rolled up. Given the small price and even smaller portion, customers will often order multiples to equate to one fulfilling meal. (This also makes them a fast food item that employees can't stand to prepare.)

One Reddit comment notes, "the cheesy rollup i feel like is just a vessel for sauce. So like, you only want to take a bite of diablo sauce but you have enough self-respect to not just slurp it out of the packet (I don't have self respect) you get a cheesy roll up." Another Redditor shares, "literally the first time I've felt like I got ripped off at Taco Bell. I still remember the shock (5 min ago). This thing is the same price of a cheesy bean & rice burrito but 3 times smaller." Many recommend making your own at home instead.