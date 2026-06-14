What's The Purpose Of A Rib Rack, And How Does It Benefit Your Barbecuing?

If you're a self-proclaimed grill master, nothing beats firing up the grill on your deck, inviting over a bunch of friends, and enjoying some delicious, savory ribs. The best way to make a bunch of them at a time? A rib rack.

Rib racks are metal stands that allow you to grill or smoke several racks of ribs at once. Unlike using a grill rack, these contraptions resemble standing dish racks where you cook ribs upright instead of flat, increasing the capacity for more food on your charcoal grill or smoker. Rib racks are super helpful if you're trying to cook lots of barbecue at once, like for a large party, or if you're simply saving room for other delicacies like sausage, hamburger patties, chicken legs, and more.

To use a rib rack, simply turn on your grill, add the rib rack to the top of the grate, and wait for it to heat up. Then once your ribs are marinated and prepped, carefully place them in the rack slots with a pair of tongs. Close the lid of the grill or smoker, check on the ribs every so often, and rotate if desired. (Some grillers mention this is a helpful step.) After about 4 to 6 hours in the smoker, your ribs should be perfectly cooked.