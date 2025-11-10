Why You Might (Or Might Not) Want To Cook Ribs Wrapped In Foil

Many of us reach for a roll of aluminum foil the second we fire up the grill, especially if we're planning to cook meat. One of the most commonly wrapped items is ribs, a dish that often benefits from the steamy environment that aluminum foil creates — but there are some occasions where you might not want to seal those babies shut. To find out exactly when to use foil on ribs, we sought out the advice of Christie Vanover, head cook and pitmaster for Team Girls Can Grill on Season 4 of the Food Network's "BBQ Brawl." The champion pitmaster and cookbook author says that the cooking technique is great for "enhancing tenderness," but it should be done a certain way.

"During the first phase of the cook, leave them unwrapped to pick up some smoke flavor," she says. "Then, wrap them with some butter and syrup to braise them." Another option is to add vinegar or some apple juice as a cooking liquid when wrapping or to toss in some barbecue sauce toward the end of cooking. Beer works too — it's really all about flavor preference. Either way, wrapping your ribs will enhance the flavor of your barbecue. "[It] helps the meat cook faster and keeps it juicy," Vanover adds. It comes in handy when reheating your barbecue ribs as well.