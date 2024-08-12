9 Tips You Need For Cooking Ribs In Your Oven

Ribs are such a wonderful treat to cook outdoors, heating slowly in a smoker or on the grill until the meat falls off the bone. But in the absence of a barbecue, you can still enjoy tasty ribs in the comfort of your own kitchen by cooking them in the oven for an indoor alternative.

To help you oven-cook ribs to their absolute best, we spoke with Ed Reavis, pitmaster and co-owner of Money Muscle BBQ — a Silver Spring, Maryland-based purveyor of top-quality barbecued meats served at All Set Restaurant and Bar, the affiliated Fryer's Roadside, and dedicated food trucks. With years of experience, his expert tips will help you take oven-cooked ribs to the next level.

Whether you are a carnivorous connoisseur or are looking to cook ribs for the first time, these suggestions will help make your ribs the best they can possibly be. Oven-cooked ribs require a bit of tweaking from the usual outdoor-based methods, but you can still end up with a delicious plate of food. From wrapping them in foil to making your own barbecue sauce, these techniques and tricks will help you make mouthwatering ribs that will impress your family and friends.