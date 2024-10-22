The Best Way To Reheat Your Barbecue Pork For Juicy And Flavorful Results

You've just grilled pork spare ribs or baby back ribs to perfection, but you're not quite ready to serve and plan to reheat the barbecue pork later. To retain the cooked pork's flavor and juiciness, Chris Stark, Director of Culinary Operations at Hill Country Barbecue Market shared a simple method with Tasting Table. Stark is participating on October 29 in City Harvest BID 2024: CHTV!, an annual charitable event for raising funds to feed struggling families.

Stark explained, "Depending on the amount of time between the time the meat has reached its desired internal temperature, and the time you plan to serve it, two options take the field." First, if your pork is done but you're not serving it for a few hours, Stark advises wrapping it in tin foil after it's rested. The USDA states that pork ribs are safe to eat at an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit with a rest period of three minutes.

Barbecue experts aim more for 190-205 degrees Fahrenheit (which you can accurately monitor with a meat thermometer), and resting the pork for at least 10 minutes is essential for allowing the meat to reabsorb its juices. Wrapping the rested pork in doubled heavy-duty foil helps the meat retain its heat to make it easier to reheat a little bit later on. Until you're ready to quickly reheat the pork on the grill, Stark recommends, "Store it in an appropriately sized cooler."