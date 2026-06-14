While you might associate them with Italian cuisine, tomatoes are actually a Mexican crop that wasn't introduced to the Old World until long after Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue. Believe it or not, Italian cuisine existed long before red sauce graced pasta dishes. To that effect, no tomatoes were to be found in medieval lasagna.

Lasagna originated before Italy was even a country, appearing as early as ancient Greece and Rome. The earliest versions of lasagna were simply deep-fried circular sheets of pasta. While the deep-fried version persisted into the Middle Ages, the most popular medieval lasagna featured small, three-finger-wide sheets of pasta made with eggs, flour, and water or milk, cooked in beef or fish broth. Instead of tomato sauce, medieval cooks took advantage of the wealth of spices imported into the region from Africa and Asia. A typical medieval lasagna was layered with a generous sprinkle of spice mixes like peppery grains of paradise from Africa, as well as ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Sometimes, even sugar made an appearance. After layering the pasta sheets with spices, another layer of shredded Parmesan cheese was added, and voila, you had medieval lasagna. The heat of the sheets bloomed the flavor of the spices while delicately melting the cheese without the need for baking them; these dishes were assembled directly onto a plate and eaten by stabbing the pasta sheets with a stick.