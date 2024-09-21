The Peak Fall Ingredient That Gives Lasagna A Lovely Twist

A cheesy comforting casserole like lasagna tastes especially good as the air turns crisp and the leaves change colors. You can bring the spirit of fall into your lasagna with the addition of pumpkin puree. Nothing says autumn quite like the rich sweet and savory taste of this popular squash. And while you may be more used to seeing it in sweet creations like this classic pumpkin pie recipe and pumpkin spice lattes, the puree works equally well in a savory pasta casserole.

Its hearty, smooth consistency and slight sweetness will balance the creamy, savory notes of cheese, or a bechamel sauce. Plus, pumpkin puree is a canned product that makes for an easy addition to layer onto lasagna. It'll pair well with popular veggie ingredients like spinach, kale, and eggplant. There are numerous ways to incorporate pumpkin puree, but perhaps the easiest is to make this ingredient into its own layer by heating it up, stirring in some aromatics and spices, then layering it between lasagna sheets, cheese, and veggies. You can also blend it into ricotta with a sprinkle of parmesan for a sweet and savory upgrade. If you're making lasagna with a bechamel sauce, you can use a hand emulsifier to blend the puree into it once it's thickened.