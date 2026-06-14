If You Spot This Red Flag At Your Grocery Store Meat Department, Run Out The Door

A good grocery store meat department often will provide both the best quality and value. But shopping for high-quality steak and other meat often comes down to something much more than the premium cuts offered, or even ethical meat sourcing. In fact, if you see one major red flag at your grocery store's meat department, don't walk; run out the door: an unclean space. Signs of unsanitary meat-handling practices can be spotted easily — helping you avoid buying beef or chicken from a place where possible contamination may occur.

You can check for an unclean meat department by looking at two main areas: the surfaces of the meat counters and storage containers, along with the hygienic dress elements that the employees are (or aren't) wearing. While cleaning supplies and chemicals shouldn't be in direct contact with meat handling areas, the surfaces should appear clean and free from leftover debris, like ground beef or spilled meat liquids. Workspaces should be regularly maintained and sanitized daily, so if they appear greasy, unkempt, or messy, this is an important red flag you shouldn't miss.

Meat department employees should also wear hygienic clothing. This includes visibly clean aprons, gloves, and hairnets or beard covers. If any of these factors are missing, it could indicate that important sanitary practices are not being observed.