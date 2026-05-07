Shopping For High-Quality Steak? Don't Overlook This Grocery Store

If you're serious about steak, you should already know that all grocery store butchers aren't equal. While we've picked out the nationwide grocery stores with the best steaks, there's a regional favorite that deserves the spotlight — The Fresh Market, a boutique grocery store that began in Greensboro, North Carolina. Drawing inspiration from European, open-air markets, the chain first opened in 1982. Today, it has more than 160 locations in 22 states, with a majority of them east of the Mississippi river.

Fresh Market stands out for its professional butcher shop and emphasis on USDA Prime beef, the highest grade available in the U.S. In our quick guide to beef cut grades, we've noted that prime beef is usually only found at fine dining restaurants and high-end steakhouses. Known for its abundant marbling, tenderness, and flavor, only about 2-3% of beef qualifies for this grade. The grocery chain embraces this exclusivity, advertising that it boasts "an unmatched selection" of prime beef every day. Whether you're craving filet mignon, ribeye, or a New York strip steak, Fresh Market advertises that it ages all prime beef for at least 14 days. Dry aging beef and steak makes for exceptional tenderness and savoriness.

Fans of Fresh Market point out its meat department as a key reason to shop there. In a Reddit forum, one user posted: "The Fresh Market really does have the best quality beef. I haven't found a better ribeye in any other local grocery stores."