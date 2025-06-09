Where's The Best Place To Shop For Ethical Meats?

Shopping for ethical meat isn't so straightforward. While many popular chain grocery stores offer decent meat selections these days, labels like "farm-raised," "free-run," and even "USDA organic" don't necessarily mean a whole lot as it pertains to the way animals are raised. According to Jon Urbana, the founder of KOW Steaks, the only way to get your hands on ethically-raised animal protein is to cut out the middle man entirely. "Your best bet is to go straight to the source — small ranches that offer direct-to-consumer shipping. That's how you know exactly where your meat is coming from, how the animals were raised, and what kind of care went into the process," he told Tasting Table.

Our round-up of tips for buying ethical meat at the grocery store includes everything from prioritizing grass-fed and pasture-raised options to being aware of misleading marketing. But, in Urbana's opinion, the best thing you can do for your meat — and the animals that live to produce it — is shop small. "Most large grocery chains rely on commodity beef from big packing houses. If ethical sourcing is a priority, skip the supermarket and go straight to the ranch," said Urbana. But how do you do that? A quick trip to the local farmers market could pull you some leads, or you could ask your butcher directly. Your best bet, however, is to Google "CSAs near me."