Does Mezcal Expire? How To Tell If It's Time To Toss The Bottle

Tequila might be your Mexican spirit of choice, but if you haven't cracked open your bottle of mezcal in a while, you totally should. The smoky, earthy liquor is distilled from agave plants, and using it in your favorite drinks gives classic cocktails an upgrade. Before pouring your long-lost bottle, though, it's important to understand how its flavor might've changed over time. Pablo Antinori, co-founder and director of Agave Spirits for Socorro Tequila, shared his knowledge on whether mezcal expires.

"With an ABV of 40% and up, mezcal does not expire the way wine or sake can. The alcohol content ensures that mezcal remains safe and stable for a very long time, even after opening," said Antinori. This is a good thing for folks who can't recall the last time they opened their bottle of mezcal; since it's got such a high proof, bacteria or mold is unlikely to grow. But your mezcal's quality is fully dependent on how it was stored; if stored improperly, it's less likely to preserve its vibrant flavor.

"You don't want to keep it in direct sunlight," Antinori said. "Spirits are much more durable than other drinks, but it's still a good idea to take care of the bottles." If it was stored in the sunlight or without a cap, you might find sediment or discoloration, which can affect the mezcal's overall taste. If it's stored properly, however, you might find that it tastes even better than you remember.