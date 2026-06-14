Does Mezcal Expire? How To Tell If It's Time To Toss The Bottle
Tequila might be your Mexican spirit of choice, but if you haven't cracked open your bottle of mezcal in a while, you totally should. The smoky, earthy liquor is distilled from agave plants, and using it in your favorite drinks gives classic cocktails an upgrade. Before pouring your long-lost bottle, though, it's important to understand how its flavor might've changed over time. Pablo Antinori, co-founder and director of Agave Spirits for Socorro Tequila, shared his knowledge on whether mezcal expires.
"With an ABV of 40% and up, mezcal does not expire the way wine or sake can. The alcohol content ensures that mezcal remains safe and stable for a very long time, even after opening," said Antinori. This is a good thing for folks who can't recall the last time they opened their bottle of mezcal; since it's got such a high proof, bacteria or mold is unlikely to grow. But your mezcal's quality is fully dependent on how it was stored; if stored improperly, it's less likely to preserve its vibrant flavor.
"You don't want to keep it in direct sunlight," Antinori said. "Spirits are much more durable than other drinks, but it's still a good idea to take care of the bottles." If it was stored in the sunlight or without a cap, you might find sediment or discoloration, which can affect the mezcal's overall taste. If it's stored properly, however, you might find that it tastes even better than you remember.
Your mezcal might actually improve over time
Oxidation is the change that occurs when a spirit is exposed to oxygen. Some alcohols shouldn't be left on the shelf for too long because they don't react well to oxidation, but others — like mezcal — may actually benefit from a little bit of air exposure. "Any spirit that comes into contact with air evolves, sometimes in a good way and sometimes in a bad one," Pablo Antinori explained. "This shows the drink's true character." This is more likely to happen to a high-quality spirit, as oxidation can actually expose a flawed spirit, Antinori explained.
One theory about mezcal tasting better after it's been opened maintains that it will only improve if there's more than 25% left in the bottle, due to the amount of additional air that's present. According according to Antinori, there are a few factors at play that could explain this theory, including the ABV of the mezcal and how it is stored. "If the ABV drops below 40%, then it might, of course, drink differently," he said.
Antinori revisited an open, nearly finished bottle of mezcal he hadn't drank since 2016 to test this theory. "I remember it being delicious. So I don't know if this will invalidate the theory or not, but it is still delicious," he said. Whether or not your mezcal will taste good after years will depend entirely on its quality and whether or not it was stored properly, but if you think yours makes the cut, grab your old bottle and whip up some spicy grapefruit mezcal margaritas this weekend.