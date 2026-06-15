The 15 Best Trader Joe's Finds That Belong In Your Burrito

Burritos are one of the most versatile foods out there. You can eat them for any meal of the day, from sausage- or bacon-stuffed breakfast creations to pork- or beef-stuffed ones for lunch or dinner. Regardless of when you're planning to enjoy a filling burrito, you can rest assured that Trader Joe's has everything you need to make your burrito a success.

The grocer is known for carrying both whimsical Trader Joe's exclusives, as well as classic burrito mainstays, which is why I wanted to include a representation of both on this list. I've tried many of these fillings myself, and can attest to their quality. I've also made an effort to highlight versatile products, meaning they can be used and paired with many proteins and other fillings. Here is just a small sample of the Trader Joe's items worth buying — there is definitely something for everyone (and every burrito).