The 15 Best Trader Joe's Finds That Belong In Your Burrito
Burritos are one of the most versatile foods out there. You can eat them for any meal of the day, from sausage- or bacon-stuffed breakfast creations to pork- or beef-stuffed ones for lunch or dinner. Regardless of when you're planning to enjoy a filling burrito, you can rest assured that Trader Joe's has everything you need to make your burrito a success.
The grocer is known for carrying both whimsical Trader Joe's exclusives, as well as classic burrito mainstays, which is why I wanted to include a representation of both on this list. I've tried many of these fillings myself, and can attest to their quality. I've also made an effort to highlight versatile products, meaning they can be used and paired with many proteins and other fillings. Here is just a small sample of the Trader Joe's items worth buying — there is definitely something for everyone (and every burrito).
Guacasalsa
Do you hate picking between salsa and guac? Luckily, with the portmanteau Guacasalsa, you don't have to pick. It combines the flavors of tomatillo salsa and guacamole into one 10-ounce container. Its light, zesty notes and cilantro punch make it pair well with an array of burrito fillings.
Soy Chorizo
I love few products more than Trader Joe's Soy Chorizo. It's one of my favorite vegan finds at the grocer because of how spicy and punchy it is. It's made with textured soy protein and has the consistency of ground mince, meaning it perfectly mixes with rice, beans, and any protein you add to your burrito.
Crispy Jalapeño Pieces
Who would we be not to include fun and whimsical items on this list of Trader Joe's burrito inspo? The Crispy Jalapeño Pieces add a ton of texture to your burrito, along with a subtly spicy flavor. Tuck them in with your favorite hot sauce — though I wouldn't blame you if you grabbed a handful from the bag to snack on, either.
Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
If I could only get one "chip" from TJ's, it would be the Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers. Seriously, they're like Fritos, but coated in a tangy, spicy, punchy buttermilk powder. Not only would they add textural crunch to your burrito, but also a delectable Tex Mex-inspired flavor.
Sour Cream
I wanted to include a solid mix of fun Trader Joe's finds and burrito mainstays on this list, and TJ's Sour Cream certainly fits into the latter category. This 16-ounce container is affordably priced, ringing up at $2.49 at my Rhode Island Trader Joe's. This is a good item to add to your cart, whether you're making high-protein breakfast burritos or need a classic creamy topping for a hearty bean burrito.
Sonora Style Flour Tortillas
You can't have a burrito without a tortilla! These Sonoran Style Flour Tortillas, which come in a large pack of 12, are subtly sweet, pliable, and can fit all of your favorite burrito fillings with ease. For optimal folding, warm them up in the microwave before adding your fixins.
Finely Shredded Mexican Style Cheese Blend
Is it the most whimsical cheese on this Earth? Far from it, but Trader Joe's Finely Shredded Mexican Style Cheese Blend is certainly a reliable choice for your burritos. It combines mainstays, including cheddar and Monterey Jack, in a single, easy-to-use bag. The cheese melts well, giving you a creamy, decadent bite, regardless of the burrito recipe you select.
Organic Spicy Taco Sauce
I purchased the Organic Spicy Taco Sauce not knowing what to expect. I was taken aback by the boldness and sharpness of this sauce, which reads like a Tex Mex-influenced hot sauce. As such, you can use it to add a bit of edge to burritos or any of your other favorite Southwestern dishes, such as tortas and tacos.
Cowboy Caviar Salsa
Trader Joe's Cowboy Caviar Salsa was voted by one of our writers the best salsa the grocer sells — and I'm honestly not surprised. The addition of corn kernels and black beans gives it some heft, though it never abandons its tomato or smoky chipotle roots. It's just as good in a burrito as it is scooped up with crunchy tortilla chips.
Corn and Chile Tomato-Less Salsa
If you hate tomatoes, you should be happy to know that Trader Joe's sells just the salsa for you. Its Corn and Chile Tomato-Less Salsa is more like a relish than a classic salsa, but its diversity of texture and acidic flavor makes it a must for burritos.
Jalapeño Sauce
If you can't get enough heat in your burrito, this Jalapeño Sauce is a must for your cart. It's entirely vegan, and filled with that piquant flavor you love. I recommend using it on breakfast burritos; it adds a unique bite to otherwise plain scrambled eggs.
Mexican-Style Riced Cauliflower
Rice is a classic burrito filling, but if you're craving something more fiber- and nutrient-dense, look to the Mexican-Style Riced Cauliflower. This freezer-aisle find is a great item to meal prep, and I appreciate that it already includes tomatoes, bell peppers, and jalapeños — three ingredients you may otherwise add to burritos. The cilantro, garlic, and lime juice also give it a decidedly Mexican-style edge and depth.
Queso Fresco
When you need to add creaminess to your burrito, you likely reach for guacamole or sour cream. However, the Queso Fresco adds richness, acidity, and a pop of cheesy flavor. It's not like the queso you may be familiar with; it's crumbly rather than molten, though it can be cut into wedges, too.
Traditional Style Fat Free Refried Beans
Love 'em or hate 'em, Trader Joe's sells 'em. If you don't like the texture of whole beans in your burrito, the Traditional Style Fat Free Refried Beans may do the trick. They're creamy, dense, and can easily be smeared on the inside of your tortilla for a high-fiber boost.
Roasted Corn
Another one of my personal favorite freezer aisle finds is the Roasted Corn. Roasting it yourself can take considerable time, but with this frozen corn, you can just pop it in the microwave. It has the perfect sweet flavor to complement other salty and savory burrito fillings, as well as guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.