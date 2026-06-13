Skip Store-Bought Sorbet And Make This Easy Version Instead

The promise of ice-cold sorbet on a hot summer day is almost too good to pass up, especially as you're walking through the freezer aisle, where store-bought sorbets line the shelves. Tempting as they might be, there's actually a much better alternative that doesn't require you to shell out a decent amount of money. It comes from your own kitchen, with frozen fruits, lime juice, and a sweetener.

The process starts with thawing frozen fruits at room temperature for a few minutes for an easier mix. Then, in a blender or food processor, add them along with the sweetener, citric juice, and a small splash of water. Blend until the thick mixture turns smooth enough to scoop up. Finally, place it in the freezer for at least an hour and enjoy it for up to one month.

The ice cream maker is another option for homemade sorbet, though you will need to purée the frozen fruit first. Beforehand, combine lemon juice with the sweetener. Once you've got both components ready, mix them and adjust as needed. Churn the mixture until it reaches the desired texture and flavor. Note that the right amount of sugar is very crucial in getting the texture right. Aim for about 25 to 35 percent of sugar content in the recipe, or perhaps start with a four-to-one ratio between cups of fruit and sugar. If you want a smoother sorbet, also consider replacing a quarter of that sugar with syrup. Moreover, steer clear of artificial sweeteners since the lack of actual sugar will likely leave you with an icy texture.