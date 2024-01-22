Turn Your Favorite Frozen Fruit Into Easy 2-Ingredient Sorbet

If you're a sorbet lover, you've likely spent more than a few bucks on a pint from the grocery store. But if you've never thought about making your own at home, you may want to start. As delicious and refreshing as it is, sorbet is an incredibly simple dessert to whip up. Unlike sherbet, which contains a dairy product like milk, sorbet is generally made with just fruit, sugar, and potentially a squeeze of citrus juice.

But how can you take an already simple recipe and make it even easier? Nix the sugar entirely. You'll get a less sweet version of the dessert, but since fruit has plenty of sugar already, you'll end up with a tasty treat that's a little more nutritious. Once the sugar is out of the picture, you only need two ingredients: the fruit that makes up the base, and the citrus juice you'll squeeze in. Unlike a typical sorbet recipe, which involves blending everything and freezing it in a loaf pan for a few hours, here you can start with frozen fruit to make this two-ingredient version in about 10 minutes. If you're a smoothie aficionado, you may even have these ingredients already ready to go.