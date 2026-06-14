Lump Vs Briquette: How To Decide Which Charcoal Your BBQ Needs

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As convenient as gas or propane-fired grills are, good old charcoal just can't be beat. You can't get the deep, wood-smoke flavor when you grill your burgers and steaks on a gas burner — that's a strictly charcoal grill thing. Plus, plenty of grillers can agree that the ritual of firing up and stoking the red-hot coals is half the fun. But if you're new to charcoal, here's the thing: you've got two choices for fuel, and they're quite different — either lump or briquettes.

Lump charcoal is precisely what most people imagine coals to be: big blocks of carbonized, natural hardwood. Briquettes, on the other hand, are a more industrial product made from compressed wood byproducts such as wood shavings and sawdust. To make them easier to light and burn longer, briquettes usually include other ingredients such as cornstarch and sodium nitrate, and some are even impregnated with lighter fluid.

Lump is the purist's choice, whereas briquettes are the pragmatist's. But their differences go much deeper than how they're made — they also behave differently once they're in your grill.