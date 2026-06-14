Why Your Slow Cooker Keeps Developing A Ring Inside (And The Easy Cleaning Solution)
If you're anything like us, chances are you rely on your slow cooker a little more than you'd like to admit. This appliance comes in clutch for plenty of recipes — some of which even take less than 10 minutes to prep. Just set it, forget it, and serve from it ... then clean it.
The cleaning part is where things get tricky. You may be able to remove the baked-on grease and grime from it, but find that a clear ring remains, no matter how hard you scrub. This ring is not from caked-on chili or slow-cooked ribs, but from mineral deposits such as calcium. A vinegar and water treatment will help remove it. Simply wipe the mixture on with a sponge and then rinse and dry it well. You should never use any abrasive material, like steel wool, in your slow cooker insert, as this can scrape off the coating. A simple sponge or towel should do the trick just fine. If you prefer something more hands-off, you can also let your slow cooker deep-clean itself by preparing a mixture of baking soda, vinegar, and water and letting it "cook" for about an hour, which will loosen up any food and make it easier to scrub and potentially remediate any ring issues.
Other slow cooker cleaning tips worth trying
There are some important things that you should keep in mind when cleaning your slow cooker — white ring or not. For one, always make sure to unplug all of the components and read your manufacturer's directions for cleaning, as not all parts of the appliance are submersible, and failing to do so can damage the appliance or cause electrocution. While most pots can be disassembled and the stoneware insert can be removed to be cleaned, this is not the case with some older models.
You should also avoid using harsh cleaning products on the pot's insert as they can damage the coating. If you notice crusted-on food on your stoneware insert, you can follow the same steps you would for the pesky white ring by "cooking" vinegar and baking soda together, then rinse it well with soap and water once the insert is cool enough to handle. Cleaning your slow cooker regularly, rather than letting the gunk sit, will make it easier to maintain and will also keep it in good working order for longer.