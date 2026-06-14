Why Your Slow Cooker Keeps Developing A Ring Inside (And The Easy Cleaning Solution)

If you're anything like us, chances are you rely on your slow cooker a little more than you'd like to admit. This appliance comes in clutch for plenty of recipes — some of which even take less than 10 minutes to prep. Just set it, forget it, and serve from it ... then clean it.

The cleaning part is where things get tricky. You may be able to remove the baked-on grease and grime from it, but find that a clear ring remains, no matter how hard you scrub. This ring is not from caked-on chili or slow-cooked ribs, but from mineral deposits such as calcium. A vinegar and water treatment will help remove it. Simply wipe the mixture on with a sponge and then rinse and dry it well. You should never use any abrasive material, like steel wool, in your slow cooker insert, as this can scrape off the coating. A simple sponge or towel should do the trick just fine. If you prefer something more hands-off, you can also let your slow cooker deep-clean itself by preparing a mixture of baking soda, vinegar, and water and letting it "cook" for about an hour, which will loosen up any food and make it easier to scrub and potentially remediate any ring issues.