The Easy Way Your Slow Cooker Can Deep-Clean Itself

Slow cookers are here to make our lives easier, as it turns out, in more ways than one. Aside from allowing us to blissfully forget about our dinner cooking while we're at work, these appliances can also help with what comes after we eat our meal: the cleanup. You may not want to deep-clean your slow cooker after every meal, but about once a year, or once a month depending on how often you use it, let your device do its thing to remove any stains and burns that have built up.

Here's how to do it: Fill your appliance with water, distilled white vinegar, and baking soda. Then cover your slow cooker and set it to low heat for an hour. Unplug the device, dump out the water, allow the insert to cool, and then get in there with your sponge. Unlike if you skipped these steps and just started washing your insert like normal, the heat and the extra soaking time will loosen any food particles right there in your appliance. And by using edible ingredients, you can avoid any harsh chemical cleaners, even including dish soap.