How To Clean A Slow Cooker To Remove Baked-On Grease And Grime

Slow cookers are magical when it comes to convenient meal solutions that don't require nearly as much attention as stirring a pot of beef stew on the stovetop. That is, until you have to clean the cooking appliance. Removing baked-on grease and grime from the ceramic bowl of a crockpot or slow cooker can be a bit of a nightmare. But with the right cleaning tips, it doesn't have to be. To easily clean a slow cooker and remove stuck-on residue, you can apply a mixture of baking soda and vinegar to the bowl, give the bowl a thorough scrub, and rinse it out.

While you can certainly use dish soap or chemical grease-removers to clean the aftermath of a crockpot recipe, natural ingredients work great to make your own crockpot cleaning solution. Plus, they're typically gentler, which helps preserve the quality and longevity of your appliance. For a natural clean that doesn't involve harsh chemicals, a 1:1 ratio of baking soda to vinegar forms a fizzy paste which works wonders to loosen caked-on food. Once you've covered the grease in the baking soda solution, just be sure to let the dish of your slow cooker soak for 10 to 20 minutes before scrubbing it further to remove any final food remnants. The abrasive side of a sponge or steel wool scrubber will apply the strength needed to fight stubborn debris, but the whole process will be a lot easier with this seamless cleaning solution.