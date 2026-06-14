Make A McDonald's-Style McGriddle In A Mug With Just 5 Minutes And A Microwave

If you're feeling nostalgic for 2016 McDonald's prices, you may just consider making some of its fast food favorites on your own. Transform your McDonald's woes into homemade deliciousness with a breakfast that's sure to satisfy. For a simple breakfast that tastes just like the real thing, take a cue from TikTok for a lower calorie McDonald's-style McGriddle in the microwave.

All you need is a greased microwave-safe mug or ramekin, your choice of pancake mix, and water to prepare the pancake base in 30 seconds in the microwave. Next, dress the McGriddle-inspired flapjack with syrup and a topping of a scrambled egg, crumbles of cooked sausage, and shredded cheese. Pop this back into the microwave to let the egg cook and the cheese melt and enjoy. With a quick spin in the microwave, you'll have a fulfilling meal filled with fluffy goodness, and a mix of sweet and savory proteins.

Using boxed pancake mix makes a convenient shortcut for a McDonald's copycat homemade sausage McGriddle recipe. The TikTok recipe also turns it into more of a breakfast bowl than a sandwich, using just one pancake instead of a pair. This takes the guesswork out of making your own pancakes from scratch and allows you even more time to prep other ingredients. It also opens the door to more possibilities to change the fillings and topping using ingredients beyond the McDonald's basics. Skip the overpriced drive-thru line and make the most of your McGriddle-esque meal.