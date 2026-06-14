Make A McDonald's-Style McGriddle In A Mug With Just 5 Minutes And A Microwave
If you're feeling nostalgic for 2016 McDonald's prices, you may just consider making some of its fast food favorites on your own. Transform your McDonald's woes into homemade deliciousness with a breakfast that's sure to satisfy. For a simple breakfast that tastes just like the real thing, take a cue from TikTok for a lower calorie McDonald's-style McGriddle in the microwave.
All you need is a greased microwave-safe mug or ramekin, your choice of pancake mix, and water to prepare the pancake base in 30 seconds in the microwave. Next, dress the McGriddle-inspired flapjack with syrup and a topping of a scrambled egg, crumbles of cooked sausage, and shredded cheese. Pop this back into the microwave to let the egg cook and the cheese melt and enjoy. With a quick spin in the microwave, you'll have a fulfilling meal filled with fluffy goodness, and a mix of sweet and savory proteins.
Using boxed pancake mix makes a convenient shortcut for a McDonald's copycat homemade sausage McGriddle recipe. The TikTok recipe also turns it into more of a breakfast bowl than a sandwich, using just one pancake instead of a pair. This takes the guesswork out of making your own pancakes from scratch and allows you even more time to prep other ingredients. It also opens the door to more possibilities to change the fillings and topping using ingredients beyond the McDonald's basics. Skip the overpriced drive-thru line and make the most of your McGriddle-esque meal.
Tips for enjoying a McDonald's-inspired McGriddle breakfast
The biggest benefits to making your own McDonald's breakfast at home are the cost and customization options. Foregoing typical fast food fare in favor of a homemade version also allows you to adjust the ingredients to better suit your specific dietary needs. For example, you can try a high-protein pancake mix — or any of the best pancake mixes of 2026 — and sugar free syrup in your McGriddle-style microwave pancakes.
@chef.erinmorley
McDonald's McGriddle in a mug! I was craving one of these and remembered I used to make this in my lowcarb days all the time! Yes I still hate eggs but the flavors are so strong with this, I can stomach it! 🤣 #breakfastideas #mcdonalds #mcgriddle #easybreakfast
Similarly, consider separating your eggs to add an egg white scramble atop your fluffy pancake base. If you don't eat red meat, swap in crumbles of cooked turkey sausage or try a plant-based version for a vegetarian-friendly breakfast bowl. For those who aren't fans of regular cheese, non-dairy cheese shreds may melt just as easily over your McGriddle bowl.
Alternatively, mix up this classic breakfast by infusing other McDonald's-inspired ingredients. Add pieces of breakfast ham or Canadian bacon for an egg McMuffin-meets-McGriddle matchup. You can also spread some jam on your pancake in lieu of maple syrup for a flourish of fruit flavor or make it extra decadent by adding gooey cheese and pieces of chopped bacon, sausage, and ham for a meat-filled treat. However you choose to create your at-home McDonald's, it's sure to exceed your expectations.