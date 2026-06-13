These Iconic Cookies Are Still Around — But Fans Say They've Changed

O, how the cookie crumbles. Nostalgic fans with a sweet tooth will likely remember the Chips Ahoy! heyday, and how that era has more or less faded like a scarlet sunset. Many customers claim the iconic cookies don't taste as good as they used to — and there's a reason why. Sometimes, subtle tweaks from major brands are changes for the worse, and according to fans, that's certainly the case for Chips Ahoy! cookies and their signature bright blue packaging. One Reddit post groans, "The 'new' chips ahoy recipe sucks. They say they have a new recipe but all I notice is an overcooked cookie."

Chips Ahoy! cookies first hit the market in 1963, prized for offering prolonged freshness and convenience while maintaining an advertised homemade taste. The brand has since expanded to multiple different flavors and varieties – Original, Chewy, Chunky, and Mini Baked Bites – but not all of its innovations have necessarily equated to improvements. In 2024, the brand announced that it would be making a bold change to its original cookie recipe: The chocolate chips were getting updated with a higher cacao content and a stronger concentrate of Madagascar vanilla extract for a (promised) richer flavor. Per an official press release, both the ingredients and baking process were getting changed, with the "national implementation of a mixing process that creates just the right cookie texture." In execution, however, many longtime customers found these alleged subtle improvements to be quality-tanking blunders.