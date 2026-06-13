These Iconic Cookies Are Still Around — But Fans Say They've Changed
O, how the cookie crumbles. Nostalgic fans with a sweet tooth will likely remember the Chips Ahoy! heyday, and how that era has more or less faded like a scarlet sunset. Many customers claim the iconic cookies don't taste as good as they used to — and there's a reason why. Sometimes, subtle tweaks from major brands are changes for the worse, and according to fans, that's certainly the case for Chips Ahoy! cookies and their signature bright blue packaging. One Reddit post groans, "The 'new' chips ahoy recipe sucks. They say they have a new recipe but all I notice is an overcooked cookie."
Chips Ahoy! cookies first hit the market in 1963, prized for offering prolonged freshness and convenience while maintaining an advertised homemade taste. The brand has since expanded to multiple different flavors and varieties – Original, Chewy, Chunky, and Mini Baked Bites – but not all of its innovations have necessarily equated to improvements. In 2024, the brand announced that it would be making a bold change to its original cookie recipe: The chocolate chips were getting updated with a higher cacao content and a stronger concentrate of Madagascar vanilla extract for a (promised) richer flavor. Per an official press release, both the ingredients and baking process were getting changed, with the "national implementation of a mixing process that creates just the right cookie texture." In execution, however, many longtime customers found these alleged subtle improvements to be quality-tanking blunders.
Chips Ahoy! formally changed its recipe in 2024
After the drop, customers took to social media en masse to entreat the brand to go back to its old recipe. "New Chips Ahoy 'improved recipe' cookies taste stale and break easier," laments a 2024 post. "[Didn't] think the new recipe would've made a huge difference. I guess the cookie you love just got worse." Other commenters use descriptors like "chalky" and "sawdust." The main quality criticism seems to be an arid texture, although flavor criticisms note general blandness instead of the promised rich cacao and vanilla tones. Some customers even swore off the brand for good.
Perhaps most surprising is the fact that Chips Ahoy's! drastic recipe change arrived when the brand was at the top of its game. In 2017, Chips Ahoy! was the second-best-selling cookie brand in America behind Oreos (according to The Spokesman-Review) and the #1 chocolate chip cookie brand in the country with over 53% market share. "[W]e heard time and again 'don't mess with the cookies we love,'" Sabrina Sierant, Chips Ahoy! Senior Director, shared in the 2024 press release. "But we knew we could bring Chips Ahoy! fans an even higher quality cookie that maintains all the things they already loved, like just the right amount of chip to cookie ratio." Over the years, the brand's advertising has fluctuated from promising at least 16 chocolate chips per individual cookie to 32 chips, then 24. Clearly, some changes are more forgivable than others.
Don't call it a comeback ... really, don't
It's worth noting that Chips Ahoy! might have been on the decline even before the recipe overhaul fiasco. A 2019 Reddit thread asks, "What food used to be good but they changed the recipe and now it sucks?" to which one reply (with a whopping 7.5K upvotes) answers, "Chips Ahoy. I'm not sure if it's because I'm older now. I remembered as a kid they used to taste so good and cookie-like. Now it just tastes like a rock of sugar with chocolate in it." The comment inspired an onslaught of similarly impassioned responses, which echo, "This goes double with the chewy chips ahoy. I was never a fan of the normal ones, but a decade [plus] ago the chewy ones were hard to pass up," and "The old ones were chewy perfection. The new ones are a sad shell of their former self." Indeed, here at Tasting Table, we ranked the crunchy chocolate caramel Chips Ahoy! Cookies as the brand's worst flavor for their dry, crumbly, artificial profile.
The "MMMproved" marketing campaign revamp of 2024 took about six months and included the taste-testing of 60 different recipes. Hopefully, one of the recipes that ended up on the cutting room floor is a winner and may one day be reinstated to redeem these once-glorious cookies. Until then, sweet-toothed customers might be better off opting for other store-bought chocolate chip cookie brands like Tate's or Pepperidge Farm.