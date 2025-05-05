The joy of dipping a homemade cookie into a tall glass of milk is like no other. Evoking childhood memories of playing out in the yard and running into the kitchen for a quick re-fuel, there's something wonderfully nostalgic about this comforting combination. Store-bought cookies are equally as good if you choose the right brand, such as Chips Ahoy! However, the one Chips Ahoy! flavor that shouldn't touch your shopping cart? Crunchy Chocolate Caramel. The loser in our list of Chips Ahoy! Cookies ranked worst to best was a disappointment due to the hard texture of the caramel chips baked into the batter.

While these cookies are billed as "crunchy" we thought the caramel itself would have a gooey, silky texture to counterbalance their crispness. However, the caramel chips were dry and definitely didn't resemble homemade cookies that tend to have a softer interior. They also had an artificial taste that was nothing like the nutty, buttery flavor of real caramel, and a very crumbly character. We wouldn't describe these cookies as bad per se, but there was plenty of room for improvement. The combination of semi-sweet chocolate chunks and chocolate chips, mentioned in the ingredients on the label, unfortunately didn't make up for the shortcomings of the caramel-flavored chips.