How Long Store-Bought Cookies Will Stay Fresh On Your Counter
Any time I can, I like baking my own cookies from scratch. I won't say no to a good box mix cookie recipe, either; anything that shaves off some prep time and gets a tasty treat on my plate faster. On those low-energy and high-sugar craving days, though, I don't want to bother with any baking or waiting at all. That's why I always have a supply of store-bought cookies on hand to satisfy any cravings, whether that's my beloved Girl Scout cookies (thin mint fans rise up), Oreos, or something from Tate's Bake Shop if I'm feeling extra fancy. Still, it's not like I'm scarfing down a whole pack in one sitting. And here we have the problem: How quickly will these cookies last before going stale?
The good news? Certain types of cookies can last for weeks with proper storage, depending on what kind of cookie you grab. Store-bought cookies have the advantage of self-stable preservatives, which keep them from getting stale for quite some time. If you really want a long-lasting cookie, go for one on the dry side with fewer perishable ingredients (i.e. something like Oreos over shortbread). They tend to last a few days on the counter, a couple of weeks in the fridge, and a few months in the freezer, but the "proper storage" part is important here, too.
Tips for keeping your cookie's fresh flavor alive
If you want to keep your cookies fresh for as long as possible, you'll need the perfect balance of moister (or lack thereof) and airtight sealing. Personally, I suggest forgoing the original package entirely, even if it's designed with a freshness seal as many are these days. The plain and simple truth is that none of these seals hold a candle to a plastic storage container with a fitted lid.
Barring that, airtight plastic bags like Ziplock bags also do the trick. I'd suggest against using foil or saran wrap, though; you really want to limit the fresh air getting in. As for moisture, a moderate level keeps your cookies from drying out just a few days after opening the bag. In my experience, putting your cookies in the fridge is the best way to retain that moisture. Skip the chip clips, skip relying on re-sealable packaging, and skip the counter entirely. With just these three steps, your cookies should last a good couple of weeks without getting that stale gummy, toothsome texture we all hate to see.