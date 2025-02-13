How Long Store-Bought Cookies Will Stay Fresh On Your Counter

Any time I can, I like baking my own cookies from scratch. I won't say no to a good box mix cookie recipe, either; anything that shaves off some prep time and gets a tasty treat on my plate faster. On those low-energy and high-sugar craving days, though, I don't want to bother with any baking or waiting at all. That's why I always have a supply of store-bought cookies on hand to satisfy any cravings, whether that's my beloved Girl Scout cookies (thin mint fans rise up), Oreos, or something from Tate's Bake Shop if I'm feeling extra fancy. Still, it's not like I'm scarfing down a whole pack in one sitting. And here we have the problem: How quickly will these cookies last before going stale?

The good news? Certain types of cookies can last for weeks with proper storage, depending on what kind of cookie you grab. Store-bought cookies have the advantage of self-stable preservatives, which keep them from getting stale for quite some time. If you really want a long-lasting cookie, go for one on the dry side with fewer perishable ingredients (i.e. something like Oreos over shortbread). They tend to last a few days on the counter, a couple of weeks in the fridge, and a few months in the freezer, but the "proper storage" part is important here, too.