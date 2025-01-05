How To Transform Boxed Brownie Mix Into Rich, Fudgy Cookies

There's a lot to love about boxed brownie mix. The mix itself can be customized with so many different additions, including chocolate chips, nuts, and even jam. But, you can also repurpose it for other things — like a batch of brownie-cookie hybrids.

And no, we're not talking about the brookie (which is one of the hybrid bakes everyone needs to try). Rather, these are brownies that are made in the shape of a cookie. Cooking the brownies like this, instead of in a thick, traditional bar style maximizes the crispiness. It's basically heaven on earth for corner-piece people (you know who you are).

The idea behind this hack is to take a basic, dry brownie mix and add some extra ingredients to alter its texture before shaping and baking it. These additions include things like flour, eggs, baking powder, and vegetable oil. Like all good cookie recipes, be sure to let your batter chill in the fridge for a little bit so that the flavors ripen before you scoop it and bake it. In no time, you'll be rewarded with crispy, satisfying brownie cookies that will totally change the way you think about this store-bought baking mix.

